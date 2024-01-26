A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Really Are Royalty (or Equal to It)

As if anyone needed more evidence that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the main characters, now they’re making diplomatic house calls during Paris Fashion Week.

The couple took a break from hitting up Couture Week shows and met with French President Emmanuel Macron at Élysée Palace because of course they did.

Rocky dressed in a suit and tie, complete with giant shades and a sort of crystalline sweater vest, while Rihanna rocked a leather YSL getup very much appropriate for meeting the President of France.

Did I mention that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna hung out with President Macron?

Really, Rocky and Rihanna looked like they could run a country, which is part for the course for them.

It’s unclear why the couple was invited to dine with Macron but it was likely an interesting conversation. They later posed with celebrity chef Jean Imbert, suggesting that the supremely famous Imbert was behind the meal. What a life.

Ri met with the French prez before, first in 2017, after she tweeted at him about international funding for education, and then in 2018, this time inn Senegal where they headed up a conference on the same issue.

So it’s likely that the two are friendly enough that when she’s in town, she gets an invite to the palace. You know, basic stuff, no big deal. I mean, Rocky and Rihanna are basically royalty, we all know this.

It was an exciting week for Rihanna, who not only met with Macron, but also some of her other favorite people. She totally geeked out after running into Natalie Portman at the Dior Haute Coutre show, for instance.

Rihanna called her over, saying that she was the “hottest” in the business. How Natalie Portman didn’t just faint is a wonder.

RiRi and Portman took a picture together and Rihanna repeated the photo opp with Glenn Close at the same show.

Between meeting with French diplomats and A-list movie stars, Rihanna might have had the most productive Paris Fashion Week out of everyone. Well, aside from the Kardashians maybe.