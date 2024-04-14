Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
District Vision’s $635 Aerospace-Grade Sunnies Are Wild

Written by Tayler Willson in Style
District Vision
District Vision, the LA-based performance eyewear brand founded in 2015, has revealed its most advanced products yet: an aerospace-grade titanium pack comprising two distinct styles, Kohei Aero Blade Ti and Yusuke Alpine Blade Ti.

Handmade in Japan and designed in District Vision’s Los Angeles HQ, each model is built on a six-base rimless-blade, proprietary sunglass system crafted from ultra-lightweight and durable aerospace-grade titanium.

The frames each feature custom anodized titanium hardware, hypoallergenic rubber nose pads, and temple tips for a fully customizable fit, as well as the brand’s signature D+ therapeutic-grade lenses, constructed from shatterproof polycarbonate compound.

The lens interiors are then treated with both anti-reflective and oleophobic coatings, which offer both eye protection and water and oil repellency.

In layman’s terms: District Vision has made the ultimate performance eyewear, which look good too.

At $635 a piece, District Vision’s aerospace-grade titanium eyewear doesn’t come cheap. But when the previous four paragraphs of this article are filled with as much techy jargon as they are, you can be guaranteed of a state-of-the-art end product.

Tayler Willson
Style Writer
