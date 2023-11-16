Sign up to never miss a drop
96 Reasons to Love (Di)vision's New G-Star Collab

in StyleWords By Alexandra Pauly

The year is 1996: Celine Dion and Toni Braxton are playing on the radio, Space Jam is a box office hit, and the Nintendo 64 is on every kid's holiday wish list. It's a landmark year in pop culture that holds particular significance to Danish fashion giants (di)vision and G-Star, who have teamed up to memorialize all things '96.

So what does 1996 have to do with the two labels? It's (Di)vision co-founder Simon Wick's birth year, and also when G-Star introduced its iconic Elwood jean, a style that has become one of the brand's best-sellers.

An homage to both brand's heritages and histories, (Di)vision — whose motto is "creating from what already is" — has reconstructed 96 pieces from the G-Star archives, including tops, bottoms, accessories, and outerwear.

The collab also introduces a new version of the Elwood embroidered with a big "96" on the back pocket. Fitting, seeing as the baggy, relaxed jeans look straight out of the mid-'90s. The jeans are limited-edition, with — you guessed it — only 96 pairs being sold.

(Di)vision follows in G-Star's recent string of collaborations with established and emerging talent alike, ranging from legendary milliner Stephen Jones to 23-year-old chess champion Magnus Carlsen.

(Di)vision x G-Star is available online at G-Star's website.

