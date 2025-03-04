Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
LA's Most Stylish Jog Takes on New Balance's Coolest Trail Shoe

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

District Vision, the coolest running label in Los Angeles, is taking on New Balance's coolest trail sneaker. Even having already laced up several fantastic New Balance shoe collaborations, District Vision is still pushing outside its comfort zone.

The New Balance MT10 is enjoying a minor boom at the moment, as the slickly flattened sneaker is reborn anew.

Thought it looks like a climbing sneaker, the New Balance MT10 is a barefoot trail-running sneaker of the Vibram FiveFinger variety, thankfully sans toes.

Its compressed shape is very of the moment, though, and it's been cosigned by experimental sneaker enjoyers as disparate as Issey Miyake — the Japanese label's first sneaker collab! — and Junya Watanabe, whose all-white New Balance MT10 looks a fair bit like District Vision's sneaker at first blush.

Actually, that's only one version of District Vision's take on the New Balance MT10.

Quietly debuted in District Vision's Summer 2025 collection lookbook, the collaborative New Balance MT10 shoes are realized in crisp pale and delicious brownish hues, abetted with suede.

And though District Vision didn't officially confirm its New Balance MT10 collab, one need only zoom in on the tongues of the shoes — using the larger imagery on District Vision's website, mind you — to pick up on the cobranded tongues that reveal the truth, along with tasty panels of unexpected mesh and nubuck.

This is not only the flattest District Vision New Balance to date, it's also arguably the trendiest. Not that there's anything wrong with that, BTW — this is a great shoe by any metric. It's just extra timely.

Officially titled the MT10OV1, New Balance's throwback trail sneaker has inspired a minor wave of likeminded shoes even as it rides newfound interest in the sportswear brand's Minimus footwear series.

It's an unconventional sneaker and all the better for it, somehow hybridizing divergent tastes for flat sneakers and dad shoes.

Super stylish while being knowingly off: That's District Vision's vibe, too.

The LA-based brand is running-obsessed but very open to all aspects of sport, especially as a means to overarching wellness. Its persona is clear and its vibe is aspirational, making it a clear fit for fashion-conscious individuals like Harry Styles.

With New Balance, District Vision has done some beautiful things and brought about plenty of all-new sneaker shapes. Next up, an old classic made better.

