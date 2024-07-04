New Balance's "Barefoot" Shoes Are Barely There & Everywhere, Simultaneously

New Balance's Minimus shoes may follow a barely-there design concept, but the shoes are quite literally everywhere these days. Indeed, fashion brands can't get enough of the incredibly flat New Balance training shoes.

Action Bronson recently hopped on the Minimus wagon, applying his signature color explosion to the Minimus Trail, one of the line's earliest models.

"Style and pizazz is what this Minimus has," Action Bronson wrote in his Instagram stories. With his colorful touch involved, he's not wrong.

Designed for hiking, the Minimus Trail is a versatile shoe, offering ample traction and a snug, near-barefoot fit for those who love the great outdoors. Well, that's certainly one way to become one with nature (or at least, close to it).

New Balance Minimus Trail joined models like the Road for the line's debut in the early 2010s. In their grande introduction to the world, the Minimus sneakers upheld a simple motto: minimalistic feels with the best performance results.

In other words, the shoes were the closest thing to being barefoot without being, well, barefoot.

Today, the Minimus sneakers are still going strong, some even available on New Balance's website as we speak. But the New Balance Minimus shoes have not just remained functional for the gym bros and trail lovers, they've also become a fashion statement.

The line's footwear continues to attract solid collaborators who are drawn to its barefoot charm, adding a touch of style to its practicality.

In addition to Action Bronson, Issey Miyake and Junya Watanabe MAN have created their own Minimus sneakers, resulting in luxury spins on the super flat shoes.

Earlier this year, we reported that sneakers kept going low, low, low (no Flo Rida needed). With brands currently under the Minimus spell, barefoot shoes show no signs of flatlining soon.