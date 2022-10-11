They Do Want Us to Have the DJ Khaled Air Jordan 5s

They might not "want us to have a bigger pool than Kanye," but by the looks of the Air Jordan release calendar, they certainly want us to secure a pair of DJ Khaled x Nike Air Jordan 5 "We The Best." God did, right?

The relationship between Jordan Brand and hip-hop's most prolific catchphrase creator, DJ Khaled, is well documented. Every time that a camera has taken a trip inside the man's sneaker closet, a plethora of rare Air Jordans has found itself in front of the lens, with Khaled, one-liner-ready.

With countless special editions, 1/1s, family and friends iterations, team exclusives, and so on, nestled comfortably into Khaled's collection, it was only a matter of time before "We The Best" received a full assortment of its own.

Earlier this year, it was made crystal clear by the man himself that the time had come for the "We The Best" collection to become a thing of reality. Several pairs (as well as a small selection of apparel) were showcased via Instagram, with the Air Jordan 5 appearing in several summer-ready colorways.

Well, clearly, the whole affair skipped out on summer, instead opting to heat fall with the first of several pairs.

First up from DJ Khaled and "We The Best" is a muted pair that fans of the original "Grape" colorway will likely be keen to snap up. An off-white base plays foundation to touches of light purple, blue, silver, and black.

By the sounds of things, the sneaker is set to touch down on November 28. For your best chance at securing a pair or for more information on when additional colorways will find their way online, stay tuned to DJ Khaled's IG for updates.

