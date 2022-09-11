More Power (And Shoulders) to Doja Cat's Suit

Just when I thought the power suit couldn't get more...powerful, Doja Cat stepped in to prove me wrong.

Doja Cat attended the Daily Front Row's 2022 Fashion Media Awards on September 10, where she was greeted by a booing crowd of paparazzi and happily left with a Breakthrough Fashion Icon award.

For the event, Doja Cat donned a striped suit that took power dressing to farther and wider heights (literally), ultimately proving why she's the recipient of her latest fashion honor.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hailing from Viktor & Rolf's Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Miss Cat's pinstriped suit featured regular straight-leg trousers — and a jacket and shirt combo toting some extreme off-the-shoulder action.

Instead of business in front and party in the back, Doja Cat's ensemble brought professionalism down below and saved the dramatics for up top. And I'm not mad at it.

A pair of shiny red Steve Madden platforms, a Puppets and Puppets cookie handbag, and icy jewels rounded off Doja Cat's already-stunning look — all styled by Brett Alan Nelson, the mastermind behind her unique yet enjoyable style reign.

The Planet Her musician also sported heart-stamped brows — another win for her buzzy eyebrow game — topped off with a bold red anarchist symbol sprayed on the back of her blonde buzz cut. Perhaps, that's what got the paps' panties in a bunch.

Anarchy, a form of "government" associated with rejecting rules and the idea of hierarchies, isn't the most favored as many believe its government-free ideals equate to violence and chaos.

Nonetheless, Doja Cat's hair choice is rather fitting when looking at anarchism on a surface level. The Grammy-award-winning artist also plays by her own rules regardless of internet trolls and media opposition.

Sure, her selfies are unusually silly and her fashions can be a bit outlandish at times. But, that's her her style, people! Plus, it brings some excitement to the fashion sphere where humdrum sponsored 'fits are unfortunately aplenty.

One can always count on Doja Cat to make a statement with her looks, metaphorically through dramatic shoulders and anarchist motifs or literally with an "I'd much rather be eating ass" tee.

