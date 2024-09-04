Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The 'Erewhon of NYC' Got Its Own DSM Collab (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Need anything from Dover Street Market New York's Rose Bakery x Happier Grocery? They've got fresh snacks — and foodie drip, too.

The fashion brand and gourmet food market (fondly known online as "the Erewhon of NYC") have launched a unique collaboration just in time for New York Fashion Week, offering tasty treats and merch for the road.

Dover Street Market New York and Happier Grocery's pieces are for the brands' diehard fans. The merch offering features collaborative hats, tote bags, and crisp t-shirts emblazoned with a pic of DSMNY's storefront and Happier Grocery's branding in its signature veggie green color.

Sadly, there are no quietly luxurious dad shoes this go-around.

Dover Street Market / Saavan Sagar
Dover Street Market x Happier Grocery
Also, at Rose Bakery, the labels will sell co-branded dry goods like dried mangoes and dark chocolate with cacao nibs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like most Dover Street Market projects, the brand has naturally brought along some of its closest fashion friends to contribute to the Happier Grocery partnership. Specifically, DSM enlisted a few designers to handpick items for the collab's curated menu, which will be available starting September 4, along with the merch and dry goods.

Spoiler: Marc Jacobs, with his long, bedazzled nails, has picked out an assumably delicious donut for the food lineup.

If I'm going to have a cheat day, it will indeed be with a Marc Jacobs donut.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
