Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Dover Street Market's biggest-ever sale is finally back. DSM's "Market Market" outlet sale is the retailer's deepest discount dive, much-anticipated by shoppers, and it returns to New York City in early summer.

Dover Street Market's Market Market sale debuted in London in late Spring 2023 after several years away and its NYC return breaks a six-year streak.

DSM NY's Market Market sale was first revealed in a VIP-only email sent to fashion editors, industry insiders, and high-profile clients on Friday, May 26, which confirmed details like the sale's location and an early June launch date.

However, Dover Street Market New York only confirmed that its Market Market sale would be open to the public from June 8-11 at 866 United Nations Plaza. Register for tickets on the DSM website and expect to get there early to have first-pick privileges.

"Market Market Monolithic Magic," as DSM NY's 2023 sale is known, will include the typical expansive selection of DSM designer favorites — expect Stüssy, Raf Simons, Maison Margiela, Brain Dead, Rick Owens, Marni, and more — plus every brand in the COMME des GARÇONS family, from COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS to CdG Play.

Obviously, specific items are under wraps, but it's safe to plan for a massive amount of sneakers, clothes, accessories, and random goods, all of which will be refreshed during the sale's four-day run.

DSM London's Market Market sale included items discounted up to 80% off of retail prices. It eventually proved so popular that DSM was forced to briefly postpone the sale due what it called "overwhelming demand," despite the overwhelming amount of space available at temporary venue Printworks London.

Expect Dover Street Market New York's Market Market sale to draw lines no less impressive.

