Dr. Martens' Peanut Butter-Flavored Loafer Is Three Kinds of Leathery Goodness

Dr. Martens' Lowell shoe looks good enough to eat. But wearing it will suffice.

The Dr. Martens Lowell Lux shoe is a premium peanut butter-hued iteration of Dr. Marten's archival 4-hole ‘90s lace-up. Its dark brown, tan and pale cream colorway gives the retro Docs shoe a decadent vibe reminiscent of peanut butter mixed with Nutella, a tasty combo by anyone’s metric.

This richness is reinforced by the Lowell Lux shoe's tri-leather construction, a harmonious blend of three types of leather: Dr. Martens' signature Kinsley Tumble and Buttersoft leathers with a soft suede at the upper.

Instead of Dr. Martens' signature yellow threading, the Lowell Lux wears white contrast stitching, giving it a more workwear feel. The vibe is reaffirmed by the shoe’s snub moccasin-style toe, though the leather tassel laces provide a comparably elegant contrast to Dr. Martens' hardwearing BEN outsole.

The BEN outsole, by the way, is a stronger, more durable version of Dr. Martens' standard outsole, which has a thickened and raised commando tread pattern built to handle 9-5s and desert raves alike.

Available online for $180, Dr. Martens' Lowell Lux is a smidge more sophisticated than some of the other 4-hole Lowell styles available on Dr. Martens' website. The pale Buttersoft Leather iteration shoe, for instance, is finished with the brand's signature yellow stitching and just so happens to be short two leathers.

Meanwhile, the Lowell Lux’s lack of yellow stitching offers a more urbane look, a shakeup from Dr. Martens' punkish ethos.

If brown-on-brown isn't your vibe, the tri-leather Lowell Lux shoe is also available in all-black. Not quite as yummy as its peanut butter and chocolate counterpart, but it's still a suede stunner nonetheless.