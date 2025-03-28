Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas HOKA-Flavored Running Shoe Is Incredibly Loud

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

By virtue of its huge bulky shape, the adidas Adistar HRMY is far from inconspicuous. Now, thanks to its bright neon colorway, it’s even more striking. 

Shop adidast Adistar Here

While its predecessor offered a soft orange and white colorway, this new adidas Adistar HRMY is its loudest yet.

With the Adistar HRMY you can practically see the brand’s heritage shining through. There are nods to adidas’ classic track DNA in the layered midsole design and mesh-heavy upper features that were integral to adidas’ performance footwear two decades ago. Even the metallic lace loops and angular overlays echo the look of vintage EQT and adizero models.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Inspired by the long-forgotten Harmony runner, the HRMY’s layered midsole and streamlined upper transform a relic of the past into something refreshingly contemporary. 

Sure, some might call it a HOKA clone, as it offers a layered, cushioned midsole that mirrors the plush, oversized design of a HOKA Stinson Evo, delivering that “cloud-like” ride that’s become synonymous with the trail-running brand. But I see it more as adidas taking notes from the chunky-sneaker wave and injecting its own flavor. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available on adidas website from the 1st of April, and priced at a pretty reasonable $160, the HRMY manages to serve up a bold statement without breaking the bank.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If this is where adidas’ dad shoes are headed, then let the chunky revolution continue.

adidas

Rick OwensAthena Top
$270.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Rick OwensGeth Cutoffs Shorts
$1,545.00
Available in:
3031
Rick OwensShort Level T-Shirt
$260.00
Available in:
SLXL

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' NASA-Backed Tennis Shoe Returns as a Beautifully Textural Brain Dead Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • adidas’ Ultra-Chunky Adistar Goes Full HOKA
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Finest & Flattest Running Shoe, Beautified By Song for the Mute
    • Sneakers
  • An Insanely Cool Mary Jane Birthed of adidas' Bounce-tastic Running Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • adidas' Retro Running Shoe Is Even Better as a Tastefully Textural Stepper
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • adidas HOKA-Flavored Running Shoe Is Incredibly Loud
    • Sneakers
  • According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, These Are the Perfect Pants
    • Style
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Reflective Nike Sneaker Just Makes "Sense"
    • Sneakers
  • The World's Best Band Tees Are Back, In Exhaustive Detail
    • Style
  • Telfar Infinity, Where Necklines Are for Legs & Armholes Are for Heads
    • Style
  • Nike's Pretty (& Glossy) "Hydrangeas" Air Force 1s Are in Full Bloom
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now