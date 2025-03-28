adidas HOKA-Flavored Running Shoe Is Incredibly Loud

By virtue of its huge bulky shape, the adidas Adistar HRMY is far from inconspicuous. Now, thanks to its bright neon colorway, it’s even more striking.

While its predecessor offered a soft orange and white colorway, this new adidas Adistar HRMY is its loudest yet.

With the Adistar HRMY you can practically see the brand’s heritage shining through. There are nods to adidas’ classic track DNA in the layered midsole design and mesh-heavy upper features that were integral to adidas’ performance footwear two decades ago. Even the metallic lace loops and angular overlays echo the look of vintage EQT and adizero models.

Inspired by the long-forgotten Harmony runner, the HRMY’s layered midsole and streamlined upper transform a relic of the past into something refreshingly contemporary.

adidas

Sure, some might call it a HOKA clone, as it offers a layered, cushioned midsole that mirrors the plush, oversized design of a HOKA Stinson Evo, delivering that “cloud-like” ride that’s become synonymous with the trail-running brand. But I see it more as adidas taking notes from the chunky-sneaker wave and injecting its own flavor.

Available on adidas website from the 1st of April, and priced at a pretty reasonable $160, the HRMY manages to serve up a bold statement without breaking the bank.

If this is where adidas’ dad shoes are headed, then let the chunky revolution continue.