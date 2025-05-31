Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest

Vans' classic Old Skool sneaker has gone "marshmallow." It's not actually made of the sweet, squishy confectionery. Instead, it's in the name of this new, tasty version of the model.

The latest Vans Old Skool sneaker goes by "Pop Marshmallow," truthfully. And it's essentially this satisfying, tonal beige iteration crafted with equally delicious fuzzy suede and crisp canvas materials.

OG Vans heads can expect all the usual fixings underneath the "marshmallow" flavoring, including the Sidestripe (now a pinkish beige), bumper toe, and waffle-patterned outsoles for board grip. Then again, these are almost too clean to skate.

The Old Skool looks as good in its simple, classic schemes as it does in its more adventurous transformations. Vans has been cooking up some pretty stylish iterations here lately, including pairs that are almost literally the Chanel bag of Vans.

Vans has redesigned the model with granny-style crochet uppers, punk-ish studs, and other tasteful textures. But the "Pop Marshmallow" Old Skools? These might be the sweetest yet.

If you're in Japan and looking to cop these " Pop Marshmallow" Vans, it's your lucky day. The skate shoes are exclusively available at 417 Edifice for ¥8,800 (approximately $60).

There is a similar warm beige Old Skool on Vans' US website for $70, in case any stateside folk wanted the next best thing. Sure, it's not exactly the Edifice exclusive pairs, but it's close and tasty enough.

