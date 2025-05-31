Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' classic Old Skool sneaker has gone "marshmallow." It's not actually made of the sweet, squishy confectionery. Instead, it's in the name of this new, tasty version of the model.

The latest Vans Old Skool sneaker goes by "Pop Marshmallow," truthfully. And it's essentially this satisfying, tonal beige iteration crafted with equally delicious fuzzy suede and crisp canvas materials.

Shop Vans Old Skool
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

OG Vans heads can expect all the usual fixings underneath the "marshmallow" flavoring, including the Sidestripe (now a pinkish beige), bumper toe, and waffle-patterned outsoles for board grip. Then again, these are almost too clean to skate.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Old Skool looks as good in its simple, classic schemes as it does in its more adventurous transformations. Vans has been cooking up some pretty stylish iterations here lately, including pairs that are almost literally the Chanel bag of Vans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Vans has redesigned the model with granny-style crochet uppers, punk-ish studs, and other tasteful textures. But the "Pop Marshmallow" Old Skools? These might be the sweetest yet.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you're in Japan and looking to cop these " Pop Marshmallow" Vans, it's your lucky day. The skate shoes are exclusively available at 417 Edifice for ¥8,800 (approximately $60).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

There is a similar warm beige Old Skool on Vans' US website for $70, in case any stateside folk wanted the next best thing. Sure, it's not exactly the Edifice exclusive pairs, but it's close and tasty enough.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Luxe Beige Vans Skate Shoe Has Fear of God Vibes
  • This Is (Almost Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
  • Footwear’s Future-Forward Fantasy: Vans is Looking Ahead with the New Old Skool 36 FM
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • It's a Polo Shirt Kind of Summer
  • A Pioneering Turntable Straight From 1985
  • Prada Rethinks the Backpack
  • Beyond the Big, Beautiful, Studded Belt
  • A Barefoot New Balance Shoe Is a Stylish Oxymoron
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now