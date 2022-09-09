Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dr. Martens' Adrian Loafers Are Blondey-Approved

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Dr. Martens
For years now, naysayers have been forecasting a "post-sneaker world" that’s all loafers and mules, and yet here we are in 2022 still wearing the lot.

It would be remiss of me to brush aside the fact that sneakers are now sharing a larger majority of the floor with loafer lads and @muleboyz – but there’s no harm in sharing the limelight, right?

One of the main players when it comes to the rise in popularity of shoes other sneakers is undoubtedly Dr. Martens, whose array of sturdy yellow welt-infused styles have been infiltrating various subcultures for decades.

According to recent reports, the company reported an 18% increase in sales for the year to the end of March 2022, with pre-tax profits more than trebling.

With the brand’s popularity seemingly at an all-time high, Dr. Martens has added to its loafer arsenal for Spring/Summer 2022, and tapped British artist, model, and skateboarder Blondey McCoy for the ride.

Dr. MartensAdrian Snaffle Suede Loafers Light Tan Desert Oasis Suede (Gum Oil)
$210.00
Clad in Dr. Martens’ Adrian Snaffle Loafers – which are available online now for £159 – McCoy is captured in and around the center of Paris, styling the silhouette which arrives in shades of black, tan, plum, and turquoise.

Crafted with a premium suede and fine grain leather atop classic Dr. Martens soles, each style is finished with the brand’s signature yellow welt stitching.

Dr. MartensAdrian Snaffle Suede Loafers Black Desert Oasis Suede Gum Oil
$210.00
This release follows the news that Dr. Martens is entering the resale market alongside online marketplace Depop, which will see worn silhouettes revamped, before they are resold at around 80% of the normal retail price.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
