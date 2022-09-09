Dr. Martens' Adrian Loafers Are Blondey-Approved

For years now, naysayers have been forecasting a "post-sneaker world" that’s all loafers and mules, and yet here we are in 2022 still wearing the lot.

It would be remiss of me to brush aside the fact that sneakers are now sharing a larger majority of the floor with loafer lads and @muleboyz – but there’s no harm in sharing the limelight, right?

One of the main players when it comes to the rise in popularity of shoes other sneakers is undoubtedly Dr. Martens, whose array of sturdy yellow welt-infused styles have been infiltrating various subcultures for decades.

Dr. Martens

According to recent reports, the company reported an 18% increase in sales for the year to the end of March 2022, with pre-tax profits more than trebling.

With the brand’s popularity seemingly at an all-time high, Dr. Martens has added to its loafer arsenal for Spring/Summer 2022, and tapped British artist, model, and skateboarder Blondey McCoy for the ride.

Sold Out Dr. Martens Adrian Snaffle Suede Loafers Light Tan Desert Oasis Suede (Gum Oil) $210.00 Sold Out

Clad in Dr. Martens’ Adrian Snaffle Loafers – which are available online now for £159 – McCoy is captured in and around the center of Paris, styling the silhouette which arrives in shades of black, tan, plum, and turquoise.

Dr. Martens

Crafted with a premium suede and fine grain leather atop classic Dr. Martens soles, each style is finished with the brand’s signature yellow welt stitching.

Sold Out Dr. Martens Adrian Snaffle Suede Loafers Black Desert Oasis Suede Gum Oil $210.00 Sold Out

This release follows the news that Dr. Martens is entering the resale market alongside online marketplace Depop, which will see worn silhouettes revamped, before they are resold at around 80% of the normal retail price.