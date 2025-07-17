Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Nike OG Dad Shoe Goes OG Timberland Boot

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Nike’s ultimate dad shoe, the Air Monarch IV, is stepping out in a brand new “Wheat” colorway that sure looks a lot like Timberland’s 6-inch boot. 

This version of the Air Monarch IV sneaker swaps out the usual white leather for a smooth wheat suede upper, complete with a same-color gum sole. There’s no black padded collar like the iconic 6-Inch Timbs, but the vibe is still there: sturdy, simple, and ready to stomp in an all-beige make.

It’s hard to overstate how deeply Timberland’s 6-inch boot runs through American style. From New York’s era-defining ‘90s streetwear fits to everyday blue-collar outfits, the 6-inch boot became a universal symbol of toughness and authenticity.

Nike tapping into that same visual language with the Monarch IV is an attempt to merge dadcore silhouettes with street-certified workwear aesthetics.

Nike
First launched back in 2003, the Monarch sneaker was designed for comfort above clout, built with a full-length Air unit and chunky silhouette that put practicality first.

But ironically, that “so uncool it’s cool” factor made the shoe a dadcore icon when normcore and the super chunky sneaker trend took over in the mid-2010s.

Nike’s Wheat Monarchs are expected to hit Nike’s website in the coming months. With the standard Monarch IV sneaker sitting at $80, though, expect this suede upgrade to come at a slight premium.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
