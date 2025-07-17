The Nike OG Dad Shoe Goes OG Timberland Boot

Nike’s ultimate dad shoe, the Air Monarch IV, is stepping out in a brand new “Wheat” colorway that sure looks a lot like Timberland’s 6-inch boot.

This version of the Air Monarch IV sneaker swaps out the usual white leather for a smooth wheat suede upper, complete with a same-color gum sole. There’s no black padded collar like the iconic 6-Inch Timbs, but the vibe is still there: sturdy, simple, and ready to stomp in an all-beige make.

It’s hard to overstate how deeply Timberland’s 6-inch boot runs through American style. From New York’s era-defining ‘90s streetwear fits to everyday blue-collar outfits, the 6-inch boot became a universal symbol of toughness and authenticity.

Nike tapping into that same visual language with the Monarch IV is an attempt to merge dadcore silhouettes with street-certified workwear aesthetics.

First launched back in 2003, the Monarch sneaker was designed for comfort above clout, built with a full-length Air unit and chunky silhouette that put practicality first.

But ironically, that “so uncool it’s cool” factor made the shoe a dadcore icon when normcore and the super chunky sneaker trend took over in the mid-2010s.

Nike’s Wheat Monarchs are expected to hit Nike’s website in the coming months. With the standard Monarch IV sneaker sitting at $80, though, expect this suede upgrade to come at a slight premium.

