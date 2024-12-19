Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Fear & Loafing: Our Favorite Loafers

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Style
Part house slipper, part preppy staple, the trusty loafer is the transitional silhouette to rule them all.

And if you’re not the biggest fan of the influx of slides, flip-flops, sandals, and whatever other casual, toe-revealing footwear, investing in a solid pair of loafers for that classy flex is a must.

Loafers fit the bill for every occasion, be it work, fancy gatherings, or even pairing with back-to-school outfits. With that in mind, we have assembled the best loafers available across the web to create a dream team roster of shoes that are sure to elevate your weekly 'fits.

Scroll down to shop the best loafers of 2025.

JW Anderson Black Platform Loafers

J.W. AndersonBlack Platform Loafers
$850
Buy at ssense
JW Anderson’s Black Platform Loafers are a bold reimagining of the classic penny loafer.

Crafted with a sleek black leather upper and set atop an exaggerated platform sole, these loafers merge traditional design with avant-garde flair. The minimalist detailing allows the dramatic silhouette to take center stage, making them a statement piece for any wardrobe.

Givenchy Black Terra Loafers

GivenchyBlack Terra Loafers
$1095
The Givenchy Black Terra Loafers are all about rugged sophistication. Featuring a polished black leather upper and a chunky, lugged sole, they balance elegance with an edge.

Our Legacy Brown Cypher Loafers

Our LegacyBrown Cypher Loafers
$500
Our Legacy, hailing from Sweden, is known for its minimalist aesthetic and commitment to timeless pieces, and Our Legacy’s Brown Cypher Loafers offer a refined take on the everyday slip-on. Constructed from smooth brown leather, they feature a sleek, elongated silhouette with minimal detailing, emphasizing quality craftsmanship.

Toga Virilis Green Polished Loafers

Toga VirilisGreen Polished Loafers
$530
Toga Virilis, a Japanese brand, is celebrated for its eclectic designs that blend Western and Eastern influences.​ This pair brings a unique flair to the classic loafer with this green polished version. The unexpected color choice adds a pop to any outfit.

Christian Louboutin Embellished Velour Loafers

Christian LouboutinDandy Chick Grosgrain-Trimmed Embellished Velour Loafers
$945
Christian Louboutin’s Embellished Velour Loafers are the epitome of opulence. Crafted from plush black velour and adorned with intricate embellishments, they exude luxury. The signature red sole adds a recognizable touch.

Our Legacy Burgundy Nakano Loafers

Our LegacyBurgundy Nakano Loafers
$555
Buy at ssense
The Burgundy Nakano Loafers by Our Legacy are a testament to understated luxury. Crafted from rich burgundy leather, they feature a classic penny loafer design with a slightly squared toe. The deep hue adds depth to any outfit, making it a versatile addition to your footwear collection.

Our Legacy's dedication to quality and minimalist design shines through in this piece.​

Polo Ralph Lauren Alston Suede Penny Loafers

Polo Ralph LaurenAlston Suede Penny Loafers
$170
The Alston Suede Penny Loafers by Polo Ralph Lauren offer a classic American style. Made from soft green suede, they feature traditional penny loafer detailing and a comfortable fit. The earthy tone adds a casual elegance to any outfit.

G.H. Bass Weejuns Step Larson Leather Penny Loafers

G.H. Bass & Co.Weejuns Step Larson Leather Penny Loafers
$290
Buy at Mr Porter
G.H. Bass has been a staple in American footwear since 1876, and these Weejuns Step Larson Penny Loafers are a modern take on a classic. Crafted from polished black leather, they feature a sleek silhouette and a durable sole, blending tradition with contemporary needs.

Tod's Neutral Suede Loafers

TOD'SSuede Loafers
$695
Tod's Neutral Suede Loafers embody Italian elegance. Crafted from supple beige suede, they feature a minimalist design with the brand's signature pebbled sole for comfort and grip. Their understated style makes them suitable for various occasions.

Burberry Leather Raft Boat Shoes

BurberryLeather Raft Boat Shoes
$890
Burberry’s Leather Raft Boat Shoes blend nautical inspiration with luxury. Constructed from premium nutmeg leather, they feature traditional boat shoe lacing and a sturdy sole. The design offers a refined take on a maritime classic.

Dr. Martens Adrian Arcadia Leather Tassel Loafers

Dr. MartensAdrian Arcadia Leather Tassel Loafers
$150
Dr. Martens’ Adrian Arcadia Tassel Loafers are a fusion of classic style and rebellious spirit. Crafted from cherry red Arcadia leather, they feature traditional tassel detailing and the brand's signature air-cushioned sole. The high-shine finish adds a bold touch.

Duke + Dexter Wilde Kiss Penny Loafer

Duke & DexterWilde Kiss Penny Loafer
$315
Duke + Dexter’s Wilde Kiss Penny Loafer injects irreverence into classic British footwear. Handcrafted in England, the sleek black leather upper is interrupted by bold white kiss-print graphics. A chunky, squared silhouette feels fresh and subversive, while still nodding to traditional penny loafer roots.

G.H. Bass Weejuns Larkin Tassel Loafer

G.H. Bass & Co.Bass Weejuns Larkin Tassel Loafer
$229
The G.H. Bass Weejuns Larkin Tassel Loafer channels Ivy League cool with a rich, wine-colored finish. Crafted from polished leather with classic tassel and kiltie details, this silhouette is pure East Coast prep — timeless, but with the quiet confidence of heritage craftsmanship.

