Dr. Martens Earns its Stripes With "Year of the Tiger" Collection

Brand: Dr. Martens

Model: 1460 and 1461 "Year of the Tiger"

Release Date: January 2022

Price: TBC

Buy: Online and in-store at Dr. Martens

Editor's Notes: Dr. Martens' classic footwear styles have continued to prove, not only are they reliable and hard-wearing, but they're a strong foundation for collaborative refittings and seasonal decoration.

Throughout the past year, the British heritage brand has delivered a strong selection of contemporary takes on its flagship classics, the 1460 and 1461.

Of course, you can't go wrong with a classic black boot, and plenty of celebs agree, but remixes from A-COLD-WALL*, Stüssy, Goodhood, and NEIGHBORHOOD have been welcomed additions to the brand's extensive arsenal.

Next in line is a collaboration-free remix of DM's favorite derby and boot in celebration of the Year of the Tiger.

Following the growing trend of Lunar New Year-themed products – see Balenciaga, Gucci, and EVISU – the two-piece collection sees the 1460 boot and 1461 shoe reworked with tigerstripe camouflage leather uppers.

Both pairs include hidden botanical graphics, tiger motifs, and laser-etched details. Additional finishing touches vary between each silhouette, with the boots featuring a bold red outsole, while the shoes receive a classic smoke sole.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.