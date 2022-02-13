Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Drake Bets Big on the Super Bowl, Crypto-Style That Is

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture

Drake is all in for this year's Super Bowl game, placing a big bet of $1.3 million on the most major sporting event of the year. No big deal.

The Certified Lover Boy is showing love to the Los Angeles Rams, especially his good friend and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., betting CA$600,000 on the team winning the game.

Drake announced his Super Bowl LVI bet on Instagram, posting screenshots of his wagers along with worn custom Chrome Heart gloves gifted by OBJ.

"All bets are in on the family," Drake channels Fast & Furious' Dominic Toretto in the caption.

The "family" bet also included high hopes for OBJ as he wagered CA$500,000 each on the wide receiver earning over 62.5 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown.

Altogether, Drake just dropped CA$1.6 million, or roughly $1.3 million, on Sunday's major game.

Not to mention, this wasn't just any regular money bet. Drake showed followers that this is a crypto-man's game, staking his money using Bitcoin.

According to the betting platform Stake, if he comes out on top as a true 6 God, Drake's payout will total over CA2.9 million in Bitcoin, equating to $2 million.

Odell Beckham Jr. commented under Drake's bet post with, "It's time."

He also took to his own IG to say, "I play the game to win...I'm not losing! 1 [cursing emoji] more."

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. have been bros for quite some time now, with the two regularly hitting clubs together and supporting each other's crafts. OBJ even made a guest appearance in Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later" video in 2020.

Drake has been playing it lowkey in 2022 so far. While headlines always seem to drag him in any Rihanna and Kanye-related news, the OVO musician keeps his cool, spending time with his son Adonis and dropping Nocta hints.

While Drake is laughing now, he may be crying later. Let's hope the Champagne Papi is pouring champagne towers after tonight's game. If not, his next meme-mification is around the corner.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
