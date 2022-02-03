Somebody Check on Drake

This article was published on February 1 and updated on February 3

Is someone keeping an eye on Drake? The Certified Lover Boy has been surprisingly quiet since the internet exploded over the news of Rihanna's pregnancy by recent paramour A$AP Rocky.

To be fair, he could just be writing "Take Care pt. 2."

There was no bigger way to start the week than with Rihanna's big news, which still has some people reeling.

But the reaction we're still waiting on is from Drizzy, the man who most loudly and most frequently thirsted for Rihanna.

"I've been in love with her since I was 22," Drake said of Rihanna in 2016, a moment she described as "uncomfortable" in 2018.

Mere months prior, Drake appeared alongside the Bad Gal in the video for her single, "Work," where he awkwardly tried to play it cool while Rihanna danced around him.

The pair have had a hot and cold relationship since 2009 or so, a year before they confirmed their romantic status on Rihanna's "What's My Name?"

Drake and Rihanna broke things off by 2016, and they've mostly kept apart aside from Drake's obvious (and fairly creepy) fixation on her.

In fact, every Drake album has mentioned their relationship at least once and he even references Rihanna on random freestyles on occasion.

It's funny enough to tweet "LET IT GO DRAKE" whenever the opportunity arises but, then again, there's something inherently off-putting about Drake's unrelenting obsession.

It dovetails with the way that we've all tacitly allowed it to continue by memeing about Drake's goofy heartaches, potentially opening the door for more worrying compulsions.

But, then again, welcome to pop culture.

That brings us to February 1, a single day after Rihanna's pregnancy announcement and not a peep from Drake.

On Instagram, though, Drake posted a couple Stories showing off some pretty unappealing new artworks he acquired, followed by a sad snapshot of his dinner: shrimp and digital roulette on a laptop.

@champagnepapi

Your star eyes emoji can't fool me, Drake! This is sad bachelor dining, just at multi-millionaire level.

He also uploaded a weird image of some fuzzy blackness accented by an out-of-focus light, suggesting... Melancholy? Moodiness? An accidental upload?

On February 2, Drake continued dodging, uploading photos of himself at basketball games sadly scrolling on his phone while wearing a coat that Lil Yachty apparently gave him.

Drake's insistence that he's totally having a good time doing other stuff and not mad or sad about Rihanna/Rocky at all smacks a bit of the "I'M FINE" meme.

Finally, on February 3, Drake uploaded a new post to his Instagram and whaddya know? It's another moody fitpic captioned with "She said she’s been there before…but you never been with me so you never been."

Drake's diehards flocked to the comments to celebrate his fairly rote turn of phrase. To the average viewer, though, it sounds more than a little defensive.

Oh, and according to his stories, Drake continued playing video roulette on a laptop while watching a basketball game.

To top things off, Drake apparently unfollowed both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Instagram, suggesting that the wine spritzers are taking effect.

Of course, folks on Twitter had plenty to say about Drake's presumed current state.

