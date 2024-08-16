Please, Don’t Call Skepta & PUMA’s New Sneaker Granola Colored

The PUMA SKOPE Forever, the signature sneaker of British musician Skepta, is making a return in a second colorway. But there’s some confusion on what to call it.

Following its debut release earlier this year, an all-black affair with reflective paneling and contrasting silver detail on the sole, a more light-hued version has emerged.

Initially, the beige-colored sneaker was being dubbed the SKOPE Forever Granola, however, Skepta took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to set the record straight: this is not a Skepta-approved name. This shoe is, according to him, called BLACK ICE.

But the shoe's name is just semantics, what matters is that beige looks good on the SKOPE Forever.

The new sneaker comes with an all-beige upper that puts focus on the SKOPE Forever’s contrasting black sole unit. Spilling onto the upper with a square-shaped tread pattern, the chunky sole was a detail easily missed on the original all-black colorway.

A relatively new silhouette, designed entirely by Skepta, its releasing in its BLACK ICE colorway on August 24 at select retailers including the Highsnobiety Shop. It retails for $200.

Part of Skepta’s partnership with PUMA, which was penned two years ago, this sneaker is one of many custom-designed pieces created by Skepta. The musician-cum-designer has teased a host of other designs on his social media, including what looks to be a hybrid brogue.

The freedom to create entirely new products is seemingly one of the things that lured Skepta into signing a deal with PUMA: the caption to his Instagram post announcing his partnership with the brand opened with “Cheers to creative control.” Unfortunately, that creative control doesn’t seem to extend to naming colorways.