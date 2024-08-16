Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Please, Don’t Call Skepta & PUMA’s New Sneaker Granola Colored

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The PUMA SKOPE Forever, the signature sneaker of British musician Skepta, is making a return in a second colorway. But there’s some confusion on what to call it. 

Following its debut release earlier this year, an all-black affair with reflective paneling and contrasting silver detail on the sole, a more light-hued version has emerged.

Initially, the beige-colored sneaker was being dubbed the SKOPE Forever Granola, however, Skepta took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to set the record straight: this is not a Skepta-approved name. This shoe is, according to him, called BLACK ICE.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the shoe's name is just semantics, what matters is that beige looks good on the SKOPE Forever.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The new sneaker comes with an all-beige upper that puts focus on the SKOPE Forever’s contrasting black sole unit. Spilling onto the upper with a square-shaped tread pattern, the chunky sole was a detail easily missed on the original all-black colorway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A relatively new silhouette, designed entirely by Skepta, its releasing in its BLACK ICE colorway on August 24 at select retailers including the Highsnobiety Shop. It retails for $200. 

Part of Skepta’s partnership with PUMA, which was penned two years ago, this sneaker is one of many custom-designed pieces created by Skepta. The musician-cum-designer has teased a host of other designs on his social media, including what looks to be a hybrid brogue. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The freedom to create entirely new products is seemingly one of the things that lured Skepta into signing a deal with PUMA: the caption to his Instagram post announcing his partnership with the brand opened with “Cheers to creative control.” Unfortunately, that creative control doesn’t seem to extend to naming colorways.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

AdidasSamba OG W White/Maroon
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Highsnobiety HS05Alpaca Abstract Sweater Vest Beige/Brown
$185.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Porte-Cartes Cuerda Black
$165.00
Available in:
One size
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Puma’s Y2K Cool-Kid F1 Shoe Is Coming Back
    • Sneakers
  • Skepta’s Debut Puma Sneaker Is a Flash of Genius
    • Sneakers
  • From New Balance to Reebok, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Skepta’s First PUMA Sneaker Isn't Very PUMA At All
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's New Super Runner Is Pretty Insane
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Moncler's Grippy Trail Sneaker Is Quiet Outdoor Luxury Now (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • Please, Don’t Call Skepta & PUMA’s New Sneaker Granola Colored
    • Sneakers
  • This Exclusive Rolls-Royce is Among the Most Valuable Phantoms Ever
    • Design
  • Crocs' Sneakers Just Get Better & Better
    • Sneakers
  • The Future of Nike’s Ziptastic Air Max Sneaker Has Never Looked so Bright
    • Sneakers
  • RugRiders’ Extravagant 'Rush Hour 2' Rugs Are Too Beautiful To Step On
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now