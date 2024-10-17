Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Dressed In Suede, The Best-Selling Football Boot of All Time Goes Casual

Written by Tom Barker

Football boots don’t get more iconic than the adidas Copa Mundial. 

Designed for the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain and loved for decades since, the model is widely touted as the best-selling football boot (also known as a soccer cleat) of all time  — although, it’s unclear who is doing the maths for that statistic.

The Copa Mundial has been worn by legends of the game (such as Franz Beckenbauer, Zinedine Zidane, and Diego Maradona), so it’s only right that the iconic football boot gets its flowers at a time when its contemporaries are more fashionable than ever

Dressed in a plush suede makeover, bound to be more easily scuffed than its regular robust leather build, the Mundial Team is a casual everyday sneaker based on the original boot.

adidas
1 / 4

Barring its new luxurious suede fabrication, the Mundial Team stays true to its five-a-side equipped form, there are even small rubber studs on the bottom of the shoe as you’d expect on a pair of astroturf boots.

These football-specific features are no oversight from adidas: there’s a growing market for stylish football boots.

Much of the increased hype around football-inspired sneakers stems from another adidas model, the Samba.

Since the low-profile sports shoe started gaining popularity, it’s become the face of the football-crazed trend and leaned into its sporty legacy through flappy-tongued upgrades.

More similar old-school models have since come out of the woodwork, such as the PUMA King or Nike Tiempo, all looking to cash in on football’s new fashionable status. But the Copa Mundial is the most iconic of the lot, a shoe that holds an inimitable legacy. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
