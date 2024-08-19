New Balance & CAYL's 1906 is Tastefully Technical

The New Balance 1906 was not originally made as an outdoor shoe, however, with the help of the outdoor label CAYL, it plays the role of an engineered outdoor sneaker very well.

The old-school running shoe has been upgraded with a nature-inspired technical design, reinventing the shoe through a translucent, gridded ripstop fabric.

No longer built in its typical mix of leather, mesh, and suede, the sneaker has been stripped down with no-sew overlays mimicking the paneling normally found on the 1906.

The streamlined design helps to bring the weight of this New Balance 1906 down. Meanwhile, toggle laces, a prerequisite for most outdoor sneakers, give the shoe extra outdoor-ready credentials.

CAYL, a Korean brand whose name stands for “Climb As You Love”, is part of a new generation of brands making mountain equipment stylish. This ripstop New Balance 1906 utilizes its typical performance-focused fabrics without compromising on looks: the colorways this sneaker arrives in are especially noteworthy.

Arriving with the option of “Fire Gold Yellow” or “Floating Blue”, both colorways are contrasted with black detailing and will be available to shop from August 23.

It’s been months since the blue colorway of CAYL and New Balance's latest collaboration was leaked online but now, finally, it's arriving. New Balance's retro running shoe is ready to be unleashed into the wild.