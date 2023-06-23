Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Easy, Breezy, Beautiful: Dries Van Noten SS24

Written by Highsnobiety in Style
Imaxtree
1 / 56

Easy, breezy, beautiful: Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2024. We know it's the slogan for the cosmetics brand Covergirl, but it perfectly encapsulates the Belgian designer's latest collection.

There's an emphasis on fluidity and ease for Dries Van Noten SS24, married with tailoring focused on narrowing and extending silhouettes.

SS24 also offered a rich palette — golds, rust, navy blue, deep purple, and tans — which quite literally felt like watching a sunset. It wishes it was this stylish.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Altogether, these elements made for an effortless, strong, and very tasteful offering. The results?

Silky trenches and long parkas flowed long and out as models strutted. Cargo trousers were loose-fitting (not too baggy, but just right). Blazers boasted slightly broad shoulders, with some arriving maxi-style stretching to the ankles.

Mesh tops and hole-y knitwear were liberating, promising a summer of freeing thine chest. Footwear was also free and effortless, ranging from open-toed sandals to furry flip-flops to sleek to hairy clogs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It's no secret Dries Van Noten enjoys a vibrant print, evident in past collections and its Stüssy team-up. The same follows for SS24 but with calmer graphics — a reductionist act that's quiet and opulent.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dries Van Noten calls it "discreet elegance." The real quiet luxury, if you will. But remember: the designer doesn't follow trends — he sets them.

Plus, these clothes are far from boring.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Outerwear That Asks: "Haven't We Puffered Enough?"
  • Getting Into the Weave of Our Cold Weather Cardigan Rotation
  • The Luxury Fashion Sale Items Actually Worth Your Money
  • 10 Gifts Inspired by This Year’s Best Menswear Trends
What To Read Next
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem
  • Nike’s Chic Air Max Sandal Acts Like a Sneaker, Thinks Like a Summer Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now