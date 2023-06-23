Easy, Breezy, Beautiful: Dries Van Noten SS24

Easy, breezy, beautiful: Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2024. We know it's the slogan for the cosmetics brand Covergirl, but it perfectly encapsulates the Belgian designer's latest collection.

There's an emphasis on fluidity and ease for Dries Van Noten SS24, married with tailoring focused on narrowing and extending silhouettes.

SS24 also offered a rich palette — golds, rust, navy blue, deep purple, and tans — which quite literally felt like watching a sunset. It wishes it was this stylish.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Altogether, these elements made for an effortless, strong, and very tasteful offering. The results?

Silky trenches and long parkas flowed long and out as models strutted. Cargo trousers were loose-fitting (not too baggy, but just right). Blazers boasted slightly broad shoulders, with some arriving maxi-style stretching to the ankles.

Mesh tops and hole-y knitwear were liberating, promising a summer of freeing thine chest. Footwear was also free and effortless, ranging from open-toed sandals to furry flip-flops to sleek to hairy clogs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

It's no secret Dries Van Noten enjoys a vibrant print, evident in past collections and its Stüssy team-up. The same follows for SS24 but with calmer graphics — a reductionist act that's quiet and opulent.

Dries Van Noten calls it "discreet elegance." The real quiet luxury, if you will. But remember: the designer doesn't follow trends — he sets them.

Plus, these clothes are far from boring.