Stüssy x Dries Van Noten Is All Too Real

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
stussy-dries-van-noten-collaboration (10)
stussy
This article was published on November 3, 2022 and updated on November 18, 2022

Brand: Stüssy x Dries Van Noten

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Dries Van Noten and Stüssy, an unlikely pair, found love in a hopeless place. The duo have confirmed a collaboration, breaking the news with official campaign imagery starring Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The eternally stylish A$AP Nast was the first to fuel speculation that the Belgian label and the streetwear giant were pairing up.

In early November, the rapper teased a treasure trove of items on his personal Instagram. The goods, unconfirmed at that point, merge Stüssy's iconic graphics with Dries' love of all things flora and fauna. Examples: a cap boasts an eight-ball patch embroidered with petals and leaves; denim separates airbrushed with infinity signs and flames are accessorized with mushroom charms.

There's more where that came from. The collab's campaign imagery reveals additional items including a wool coat with an airbrushed bong on the back, tie-dye bottoms, and a suit embroidered with shiny beads. Clearly, Stüssy and DvN have New Year's Eve in mind.

stussy-dries-van-noten-dvn-collab- (4)
stussy
The partnership is a major move for Dries Van Noten. Highsnobiety's creative division actually put the designer in touch with Stüssy in 2021 and they clearly hit it off.

Despite his decades in the biz, though, Dries rarely ever collaborates with fellow designers, though he often works with artists. Back in 2019, the label — helmed by Mr. Dries Van Noten himself, a member of the Antwerp Six — unveiled a surprise collaboration with Christian Lacroix at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020.

stussy / Tyrone Lebon
Stüssy, however, is no stranger to buzzy team-ups.

The king of California cool — whose eight-ball fleece recently went viral on TikTok — has worked with a long list of labels that includes Converse, Nike, and most recently, Our Legacy and Denim Tears. There's more! Other highlights: Stüssy x Birkenstock, Stüssy x Tekla, and Stüssy x CPFM, to name just a few.

Stüssy x Dries Van Noten? Another one for the books.

Shop the collection below

Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenTie-Dye Tee
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenTie Dye Logo Hoodie
$235.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenTie Dye Pant
$210.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenBlack Stencil Cap
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenStencil Hood
$340.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenStencil Jeans
$400.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenStencil Denim Jacket
$445.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenVarsity Jacket
$915.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van Noten8 Ball Patch Cap
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenAirbrush Vase Tee
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenAirbrush Shrooms Tee
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenAirbrush Shrooms Shorts
$350.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenFoulard Shirt
$340.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenBandana Tee
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenBadge Sweater
$575.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Stüssy x Dries van NotenFlame Rose Short
$350.00
Available in:
Sold out
  • Photography:Antosh Cimoszko
  • Models:Angel, Nas, Jan, Landon & Nati
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
