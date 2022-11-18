Stüssy x Dries Van Noten Is All Too Real

This article was published on November 3, 2022 and updated on November 18, 2022

Brand: Stüssy x Dries Van Noten

Season: Fall/Winter 2022

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Dries Van Noten and Stüssy, an unlikely pair, found love in a hopeless place. The duo have confirmed a collaboration, breaking the news with official campaign imagery starring Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The eternally stylish A$AP Nast was the first to fuel speculation that the Belgian label and the streetwear giant were pairing up.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In early November, the rapper teased a treasure trove of items on his personal Instagram. The goods, unconfirmed at that point, merge Stüssy's iconic graphics with Dries' love of all things flora and fauna. Examples: a cap boasts an eight-ball patch embroidered with petals and leaves; denim separates airbrushed with infinity signs and flames are accessorized with mushroom charms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's more where that came from. The collab's campaign imagery reveals additional items including a wool coat with an airbrushed bong on the back, tie-dye bottoms, and a suit embroidered with shiny beads. Clearly, Stüssy and DvN have New Year's Eve in mind.

stussy-dries-van-noten-dvn-collab- (4) stussy 1 / 31

The partnership is a major move for Dries Van Noten. Highsnobiety's creative division actually put the designer in touch with Stüssy in 2021 and they clearly hit it off.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Despite his decades in the biz, though, Dries rarely ever collaborates with fellow designers, though he often works with artists. Back in 2019, the label — helmed by Mr. Dries Van Noten himself, a member of the Antwerp Six — unveiled a surprise collaboration with Christian Lacroix at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020.

stussy / Tyrone Lebon 1 / 4

Stüssy, however, is no stranger to buzzy team-ups.

The king of California cool — whose eight-ball fleece recently went viral on TikTok — has worked with a long list of labels that includes Converse, Nike, and most recently, Our Legacy and Denim Tears. There's more! Other highlights: Stüssy x Birkenstock, Stüssy x Tekla, and Stüssy x CPFM, to name just a few.

Stüssy x Dries Van Noten? Another one for the books.

Shop the collection below