Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Storage Wars: 15 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials

in StyleWords By Tom Barker

There was a time not too long ago when wearing a "man bag" was considered such a garish fashion choice that laughing at Joey wearing one made up the entire plot for an episode of Friends. However, the universal appreciation of bags in menswear that has since taken place makes that dark time nothing more than a distant memory.

Now, leaving the house without some form of luggage, whether that be a tote, backpack, or crossbody bag, feels like something is missing.

Of all the options, crossbody bags are our favorite bags at the moment. Saving yourself some pocket space by investing in a crossbody is as much a practical choice as a stylistic one, stopping you from squeezing everything into your jeans and adding the finishing touch to a look — provided you pick the right style.

From technical nylon side bags to luxury luggage, we've rounded up the best crossbody bags. Whether it be for travel, going to a festival, or just an everyday look, these accessories are about to make carrying your possessions a heck of a lot easier — and more stylish.

Scroll down for our favorite crossbody bags:

Ugg x Telfar Denim Large Shopper

Denim Large Shopper

$215

Ugg x Telfar

Buy at Highsnobiety

Telfar has long been hitting the headlines for its crossbody bags that are notoriously fast to sell out. This version comes crafted from raw denim and features a genuine shearling trim, courtesy of Ugg.

Brain Dead Equipment Cross Body Bag

Equipment Cross Body Bag

$71

Brain Dead

Buy at Slam Jam

A style of bag that you likely haven't seen since the early 2000s, these colorful nylon crossbodys have made a comeback. This one comes courtesy of Brain Dead's outdoor-focused Equipment subline.

ROA Packable Shoulder Bag

Packable Shoulder Bag

$275

ROA

Buy at Highsnobiety

Crafted from lightweight nylon, this capacious bag can be folded down and packed away easily. ROA has been on our radar for a while thanks to its outdoor footwear and its expansion into clothing has not disappointed.

Porter-Yoshida & Co. Tanker Shoulder Bag

Tanker Shoulder Bag

$305

Porter-Yoshida & Co.

Buy at Highsnobiety

When it comes to making durable, high-quality bags, Japanese label Porter is an expert. This style comes in its signature 3-layer nylon fabric with more than enough compartments to store everyday essentials.

Burberry Large Suede Cross-Body Bag

Large Suede Cross-Body Bag

$3490

Burberry

Buy at Matches

This Italian-made, suede bag from Burberry is probably the most spacious and most luxurious of the crossbody bags included here. Its design is a nod to Burberry's equestrian heritage, something that Daniel Lee has focused on since taking the helm at the British brand.

Our Legacy Washed Denim Sling Bag

Washed Denim Sling Bag

$275

Our Legacy

Buy at Highsnobiety

We've had jorts, we've even denim Crocs, and now Our Legacy is making Jags (AKA Jean bags). This large sling bag comes in light wash with some small oil-like splatters already added.

Master-Piece Small Nylon Messenger Bag

Small Nylon Messenger Bag

$195

Master-Piece

Buy at Mr Porter

Japanese label Master-Piece (let's take a moment to appreciate a great brand name), is an expert in functional bags. This design is crafted from panels of waterproof CORDURA® nylon along with a supple leather lining and multiple storage options.

C.P. Company Ba-Tic Light Mixed Waistband Pack

Ba-Tic Light Mixed Waistband Pack

$325

C.P. Company

Buy at Highsnobiety

C.P. Company has made no secret of its military inspirations and this crossbody bag riffs off those you can often find in military surplus stores.

Lemaire Soft Game Cross-Body Bag

Soft Game Cross-Body Bag

$896

Lemaire

Buy at Matches

A new take on Lemaire's signature croissant-shaped bag, this style comes in water-resistant nylon and laces on either side that let you adjust the bag's volume.

Jil Sander Small Tangle Leather Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Small Tangle Leather Bag

$890

Jil Sander

Buy at Luisaviaroma

While the leather bag portion of this design is (in true Jil Sander style) fairly minimal, it's the strap that makes a statement. The crossbody strap is knotted and braided throughout.

Acne Studios Sling Backpack

Image on Highsnobiety

Sling Backpack

$350

Acne Studios

Buy at Highsnobiety

Offering comfort, lots of storage space, and (in the good ones) a bottle holder in the strap, sling backpacks might be the most practical of crossbody bag styles. This one from Acne Studios has a waxed cotton canvas shell and a leather logo patch on the exterior.

Maison Margiela Glam Slam Camera Bag

Glam Slam Camera Bag

$1250

Maison Margiela

Buy at Luisaviaroma

Maison Margiela's quilted leather Glam Slam bags have become a staple for the brand and continue to be released in new iterations. This one sees the pillow-like style turned into a practical (and high-priced) camera bag.

Marni Mini Plaid Check Tote

Image on Highsnobiety

Marni Mini Plaid Check Tote Bag

$935

Marni

Buy at Highsnobiety

Don't let your possessions get cold with Marni's puffy tote bag. The compact accessory comes with a removable strap so that it can be worn as a crossbody at your choosing.

Stockholm Surfboard Club Flat Cross Body Bag

Flat Cross Body Bag

$104

Stockholm Surfboard Club

Buy at Slam Jam

Putting Sweden's surfing scene on the map, Stockholm Surfboard Club's messenger bag comes in colorful finishes such as this pink and grey variation.

and wander Sil Sacoche

Image on Highsnobiety

Sil Sachoche

$130

and wander

Buy at Highsnobiety

A popular model that the brand brings back every season, and wander's Sil Sacoche bag has been decked out in a khaki green colorway crafted from durable Cordura nylon that is also water-resistant.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    15 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2023
    • Style
  • 25 best drake songs VIEWS if youre reading this its too late more life
    For All the Dogs: The 31 Best Drake Songs On Any Given Day
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    These Luggage Options Are an Airport Flex
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    This Season’s Best Tote Bags, The World’s Hardest-Working Accessory
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MCM's Back Adding Bags to Crocs
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 black white 2024
    There's Another Black & White Jordan 1 Coming (& It Ain't '85s)
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 4 sail 2024
    The Air Jordan 4 Sets Sail & Strikes Gold
    • Sneakers
  • crossbody bag side bag
    Storage Wars: 15 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials
    • Style
  • Nike's Alphafly 3 super shoe has been given an official release date.
    Nike's Record-Breaking Alphafly 3 Finally Has a Release Date
    • Sneakers
  • ivy park adidas black collection
    Okay, IVY PARK & adidas' Final Drop Is Actually Good (Maybe Its Best)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023