Storage Wars: 15 Crossbody Bags to Store Your Daily Essentials

There was a time not too long ago when wearing a "man bag" was considered such a garish fashion choice that laughing at Joey wearing one made up the entire plot for an episode of Friends. However, the universal appreciation of bags in menswear that has since taken place makes that dark time nothing more than a distant memory.

Now, leaving the house without some form of luggage, whether that be a tote, backpack, or crossbody bag, feels like something is missing.

Of all the options, crossbody bags are our favorite bags at the moment. Saving yourself some pocket space by investing in a crossbody is as much a practical choice as a stylistic one, stopping you from squeezing everything into your jeans and adding the finishing touch to a look — provided you pick the right style.

From technical nylon side bags to luxury luggage, we've rounded up the best crossbody bags. Whether it be for travel, going to a festival, or just an everyday look, these accessories are about to make carrying your possessions a heck of a lot easier — and more stylish.

Scroll down for our favorite crossbody bags:

Ugg x Telfar Denim Large Shopper

Telfar has long been hitting the headlines for its crossbody bags that are notoriously fast to sell out. This version comes crafted from raw denim and features a genuine shearling trim, courtesy of Ugg.

Brain Dead Equipment Cross Body Bag

A style of bag that you likely haven't seen since the early 2000s, these colorful nylon crossbodys have made a comeback. This one comes courtesy of Brain Dead's outdoor-focused Equipment subline.

ROA Packable Shoulder Bag

Crafted from lightweight nylon, this capacious bag can be folded down and packed away easily. ROA has been on our radar for a while thanks to its outdoor footwear and its expansion into clothing has not disappointed.

Porter-Yoshida & Co. Tanker Shoulder Bag

When it comes to making durable, high-quality bags, Japanese label Porter is an expert. This style comes in its signature 3-layer nylon fabric with more than enough compartments to store everyday essentials.

Burberry Large Suede Cross-Body Bag

This Italian-made, suede bag from Burberry is probably the most spacious and most luxurious of the crossbody bags included here. Its design is a nod to Burberry's equestrian heritage, something that Daniel Lee has focused on since taking the helm at the British brand.

Our Legacy Washed Denim Sling Bag

We've had jorts, we've even denim Crocs, and now Our Legacy is making Jags (AKA Jean bags). This large sling bag comes in light wash with some small oil-like splatters already added.

Master-Piece Small Nylon Messenger Bag

Japanese label Master-Piece (let's take a moment to appreciate a great brand name), is an expert in functional bags. This design is crafted from panels of waterproof CORDURA® nylon along with a supple leather lining and multiple storage options.

C.P. Company Ba-Tic Light Mixed Waistband Pack

C.P. Company has made no secret of its military inspirations and this crossbody bag riffs off those you can often find in military surplus stores.

Lemaire Soft Game Cross-Body Bag

A new take on Lemaire's signature croissant-shaped bag, this style comes in water-resistant nylon and laces on either side that let you adjust the bag's volume.

Jil Sander Small Tangle Leather Bag

Small Tangle Leather Bag $890 Jil Sander Buy at Luisaviaroma

While the leather bag portion of this design is (in true Jil Sander style) fairly minimal, it's the strap that makes a statement. The crossbody strap is knotted and braided throughout.

Acne Studios Sling Backpack

Sling Backpack $350 Acne Studios Buy at Highsnobiety

Offering comfort, lots of storage space, and (in the good ones) a bottle holder in the strap, sling backpacks might be the most practical of crossbody bag styles. This one from Acne Studios has a waxed cotton canvas shell and a leather logo patch on the exterior.

Maison Margiela Glam Slam Camera Bag

Maison Margiela's quilted leather Glam Slam bags have become a staple for the brand and continue to be released in new iterations. This one sees the pillow-like style turned into a practical (and high-priced) camera bag.

Marni Mini Plaid Check Tote

Marni Mini Plaid Check Tote Bag $935 Marni Buy at Highsnobiety

Don't let your possessions get cold with Marni's puffy tote bag. The compact accessory comes with a removable strap so that it can be worn as a crossbody at your choosing.

Stockholm Surfboard Club Flat Cross Body Bag

Putting Sweden's surfing scene on the map, Stockholm Surfboard Club's messenger bag comes in colorful finishes such as this pink and grey variation.

and wander Sil Sacoche

Sil Sachoche $130 and wander Buy at Highsnobiety

A popular model that the brand brings back every season, and wander's Sil Sacoche bag has been decked out in a khaki green colorway crafted from durable Cordura nylon that is also water-resistant.

