DSM Ginza Turns 10 With Bespoke Off-White™, Stüssy, Chrome Hearts

No retailer does collaborations better than Dover Street Market and that's a fact. Witness the mass of collaborative drops launching as part of DSM Ginza's 10th anniversary celebrations as proof, encompassing one-off merch, commemorative events, and lots of big names.

The main attraction is a series of Dover Street Market T-shirts, which DSM dished to a series of famous friends from Maison Margiela, Prada, Gucci, and JW Anderson to Off-White™, Chrome Hearts, and Stüssy.

Each brand was given the opportunity to reimagine the same T-shirt, yielding a wholly distinct collection of limited edition tees. There's Off-White™'s graffiti-tagged version, sacai's short-sleeved bomber jacket, a new iteration of NOAH's "END WAR" design, BAPE's bright Ape Heads, and Chrome Hearts' leather cross-laden shirt.

Each one retails between ¥22,000 and ¥242,000 (that's $150 to $1,635), and you can guess which ones cost more.

But that's just the beginning. DSM Ginza, which opened way back in March 2012, is celebrating 10 big years with exclusive Our Legacy T-shirts, a Kiko Kostadinov x Hysteric Glamour book, a film screening from elusive designer Paul Harnden, and a new style of the classic chain necklaces first imagined by COMME des GARÇONS.

There's an archive sale of Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton, exclusive Auralee clothes, paint-dipped PHILEO shoes, unique cargo PORTER bags, and a special event for Adish's collaboration with Japanese textile designers NOMA T.D.

No new sneaker collabs on deck, which is odd because it seems like DSM otherwise drops its exclusive kicks almost at random.

But there's so much exclusive stuff on hand that it's hard to imagine anyone craving anything else.

The last time Dover Street Market issued this much special stuff was for the Photo London drops curated by the original Dover Street Market earlier this year.

Don't expect most of the good stuff to launch online but a select offering of DSM Ginza-exclusive items will be available on the Dover Street Market website.