This Bottega Veneta Shopper Can Fit One (1) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa quickly developed a taste for the finer things, having owned front rows at top-tier fashion shows like Balenciaga and designed for Versace in the few short years since she became the next big thing in pop music.

Proof: Dua Lipa went so hard the new Bottega Veneta store in London that the shopping bag they gave her with the purchase is big enough that Dua could literally just step inside, sit down, and close the lid.

Wearing an effortlessly oversized leather jacket with collared shirt, denim skort, and sheath-covered leather boots, zhooshed up with a tight bun, light jewelry, and a matching hobo bag, Dua Lipa looked every bit the midsummer London girlie amidst the overcast British weather.

However, her best accessory, by far, is that enormous Bottega Veneta bag. You could fit a whole wardrobe of shirts in there, though more likely that there's a single coat or jacket tucked inside, at most.

Dua Lipa's personal style is typically understated, save for red carpet-dominating moments like the show-stopping Versace dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

Speaking of Versace, despite Dua Lipa's obviously intimate relationship with Donatella Versace, there's obviously no exclusivity: if Dua Lipa wants to wear Bottega Veneta, she's gonna wear Bottega Veneta.

Though while she's out promoting the Barbie movie, Dua Lipa is all Versace, (almost) all the time.

Perhaps we'll see whatever Dua Lipa bought at her first post-Barbie press junket; hard to imagine she'll be wearing anything other than Barbie Pink for the foreseeable future.

