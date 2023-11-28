Sign up to never miss a drop
Dua Lipa's Hermès Bag Works Overtime

in Style Words By Karen Fratti

When in doubt about what to wear when traveling from climate to climate to this winter, take some notes from Dua Lipa.

The singer arrived in New York City on November 27 wearing an ankle-length trench coat and matching equally massive scarf piled high around her neck. With a Yankees fitted cap and Hermès bag, the PUMA ambassador wore Palermo sneakers to accent the monochrome camel outfit.

Altogether, it affected a super relaxed and easy feel, ideal for air travel and checking in to the Greenwich Hotel but still put together enough to head out with friends afterwards. 

The coat’s belt had a silver metal closure but Dua Lipa chose to instead just tie it around her waist, letting the hardware fall as if it were a bathrobe.

The size of the scarf allows her to withstand any sudden temperature drop but still looks like she is ready for any invite that might come her way. Even if she had lost all of her belongings, that oversized trench and scarf were outfit enough, especially if she decided to change it up and cinch it with the metal closure instead of a quick knot before disembarking.

To wit, she had previously styled the same coat, scarf, and Hermès bag with knee-high black boots earlier the same week while in Denmark with friends, proving the versatility of her layering options. 

Let it not go unnoticed that she’s overstuffed the very same Hermès bag, complete with check-in tags for this jaunt. We love to see a luxury bag being used for mere mortal activities such as trans-Atlantic travel. Versace designer Dua Lipa is not about that baggage claim life. 

Clearly, Grammy-winning Dua Lipa is as good at dressing for international travel as she is at belting out the hits.

Her coat and scarf work for a girl's day (and night) out in Europe and then do overtime as a chic airport cover for comfy travel sweats and sneakers. Let Dua Lipa’s complementary trench and scarf be a lesson to us all that looking good on two different continents comes down to mastery in easy layers. 

