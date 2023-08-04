Could PUMA's Palermo OG Be the Next adidas Samba?

PUMA’s Palermo OG is about to have its moment. You heard it here first.

The low-top silhouette, which initially landed some 45 years ago, is returning in its original blue and white colorway for 2023, as well as two fruity iterations inspired by the iconic fruit vendors, known locally as “fruttivendolo” on the island of Palermo.

PUMA

Complete with a retro-inspired T-toe construction, classic gum sole, and the signature tag with PUMA lettering in gold, the Palermo’s modest aesthetic is very much in-keeping with the less-is-more trend of today, a style that’s risen to prominence following the success of the adidas Samba.

For those not au fait, the Samba has been the sneaker of the past few years having garnered a cult-like following across fashion-savvy twenty somethings.

Yet, some of the main reasons for the Samba’s sudden rise (simple build, nice colorway, clean gum sole, understated aesthetic) are also housed by the Palermo OG.

This then begs the question: is it time for the Palermo to have its moment? Answer: Yes.

Aesthetically there’s no question that the Palermo could be a worthy replacement for any Samba-head, take EmRata for example who was recently spotted donning the PUMA newbie. Contractually they look virtually identical, plus their back story (like the Samba) derives from European football culture.

PUMA

In fact, like the Samba, the Palermo was also originally part of a special series of sneakers created that paid homage to some of Europe’s most famous capitals, including, most iconically, London and Oslo.

Boiled down, the Palermo and the Samba are cut from the same cloth. So, when it comes to choosing between the two: there's very little to differentiate them, so perhaps just get both?