Dua Lipa's Beauty Ethos Is "Natural, No F*%ks Given"

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Dua Lipa and YSL Beauty go way back — five years, to be exact. In 2019, the pop star helped launch Libré, YSL's now-iconic perfume. In the years since, she's reprised her role as the face of the fragrance, helping cement Libré as one of YSL's most popular scents.

Now, Lipa and YSL Beauty are taking their relationship to the next level. On Monday, YSL announced the Future Nostalgia singer as the brand's new global makeup ambassador — "another extension of our long-standing relationship," as Lipa herself puts it.

"I'm so close with the [YSL Beauty] team — they've become like family. When I think about the YSL Beauty woman, there's a duality between hyper-feminine and masculine," she tells Highsnobiety. "Having those two elements of womanhood is something that I feel connected to."

Ahead, we chat with Dua Lipa about her next chapter with YSL, her must-have beauty products from the brand, and her love for the effortless attitude of '90s it-girls.

What does your role as YSL Beauty's global face of makeup mean to you?

"More fun, more adventures, more experiences and more projects we get to work on together. It’s always fun for me and the loyalty element, the fact that we can work together for such a long time and really get to know each other really makes the creative truly a conversation between us. At this point, I’ve grown up with it and the team at YSL Beauty truly does know me so well."

How does YSL Beauty play into your existing beauty routine?

"I feel very proud and happy that I get to work with a brand that I actually love using. Candy Glaze is a product I use all the time, as lipstick is a big thing for me. Even if I’m not wearing any makeup, I can’t leave the house without lipstick — it’s just the number one go-to for me.

"All Hours Foundation is the dream of low-maintenance makeup. I like to apply my makeup once and touch up with powder if I need to.

"I also really love Lash Clash: chunky lashes all day, everyday!"

What are 5 things you never leave your house without?

"Headphones, brown lipstick, chewing gum, my phone, and my wallet."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Who or what inspires your makeup looks?

"It’s really based on what I’m feeling at the moment. I love looking at the '90s for inspiration: the Chloë Sevigny, Kate Moss, and Kristen McMenamy's of the world. I love how the girls had a freedom and effortlessness with the way that they did their makeup, whether it was glamorous or really laid back. I just love the natural, no-fucks-given attitude."

Which of your songs best embodies the Libré fragrance?

"'Houdini.' It's about a woman who knows her worth, knows when to stay, and when to leave — the Libré woman knows exactly when to do that."

What's one beauty trick that you’ve learned from the pros that everyone should know?

"One product for multiple things. For instance, lipstick can be used for the eyelids and cheeks."

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
