Soho Yacht Club & DUKE + DEXTER? It's Only Right

Words By Sam Cole
It's official – summer is but a month away. In four weeks from now, where will you be? Sunning it up on a foreign beach? Catching a farmer's tan as you rave away on the festival circuit? If dialing up your style and flexing on a yacht is more your cup of tea, DUKE + DEXTER's new collaborative capsule with Soho Yacht Club is just the ticket.

Even if you think you're not familiar with DUKE + DEXTER, trust me; you are.

Over the past few years, this London-based brand has been making quite the name for itself on the global stage. Thanks to its tasteful reworkings on the classic Tyler, the Creator-approved Penny Loafer, DUKE + DEXTER, has been adopted by countless celebrities as they endeavor to inject some post-sneaker swag into rotation.

While these are its main draw, it's far from a one-trick pony. With a bounty of sneaker styles and alternative footwear options available, its arsenal is one to behold.

Now, it's tapped into the world of Soho Yacht Club to provide the perfect uniform for those looking to catch some rays on their mates' boat, champagne in hand.

A full circle moment, the collection sees the D+D team reconnect with long-time friend and founder of SYC, Ellis Gilbert, delivering a line-up comprising a cap, short-sleeved resort shirt, shorts, graphic tee, and, of course, a pair of penny loafers.

There's not much else you could ask for, really. Best of all, it's all available online today.

