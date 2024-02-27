Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Why the 'Dune 2' Red Carpet Outfits Feel so Vital

Words By Karen Fratti

Press tours for big blockbuster movies have always meant big red-carpet moments for the actors but something about the Dune: Part Two step and repeats feels very new. And not only new but indicative of something bigger, better.

Global marketing of a big movie aside, Dune: Part Two stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Anya Taylor-Joy and the rest of the cast (and their stylists) have been going in.

They've consistently delivered a shocking number of runway-level looks and beyond, all while thoughtfully channeling the vibe of the movie they’re promoting. 

Following the fashion from the Dune: Part Two press tour is like watching the arrivals at the Met Gala, in more ways than one. It’s both on theme with the whole futuristic, desert vibes of the movie and steeped in couture history. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Look at Zendaya’s 1995 Mugler Couture silver bodysuit and Chalamet’s fish scale Bottega Veneta sweater, Pugh’s asymmetrical Maticevski black jumpsuit and Anya Taylor-Joy draped in Maison Margiela — from the house's ultra-viral Artisanal couture show, no less!

The entire cast has gone full method actor with their red carpet looks for Dune: Part Two. Nothing they wear looks too costume-y, just straight-up 1000% fashion. 

Zendaya has been a standout on the tour, as usual, wearing a cut-out Stéphane Rolland dress and pointy, gold chrome nails at one stop and, at another, debuting a wrapped and rolled dress by London-based designer Torishéju.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

She actually kinda looks like her Dune character Chani, just all dressed-up and ready to accept an award (Dune at the 2025 Oscars, BTW?).

Zendaya's co-stars are equally conceptual in their outfits, whether it's Pugh in a sequined Valentino hooded gown or Austin Butler in a drapey Gucci suit. Take me to the desert. 

It's not just that the clothes are excellent (they are) and not just that the stars look great (they do) but that their teams are all ingeniously aligned on creating looks that impressively channel the vibes of Dune through impressive fashion.

If the dystopian semi-future looks this good, maybe it's not such a bad thing.

The roots of the Dune domination is Margot Robbie spending summer 2023 cosplaying Barbie, demonstrating the viral potential of extremely on-the-ball styling. Prior to Barbie, this was a pretty uncommon feat.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But the one-two punch of Barbie and Dune feel like a new standard for red carpet excellence is being unveiled before our eyes. This may be the new normal for press tours intended to make a splash.

Obviously, not all movies are created equal — and hardly any are poised to rake in box office bucks as big as those from Barbie and Dune — but more of this, please.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you’re going to promote a big, blockbuster sequel, this is the way to do it. It might actually be better than the movie. 

