Highsnobiety

Forget 'Dune 2': Timothée Chalamet Is the Face of Skinny Jeans

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Timothée Chalamet is on his Dune 2 press tour but he might as well be sponsored by Big Skinny Jean, because he's wearing one pair of tight-fitting pants after another. 

Is Chalamet bringing about a skinny jean revival? And did it have to come when even the most stubborn older millennial finally caved and embraced relaxed bottoms? Sorry, that’s a personal question. 

From his slim-fitting Prada suit pants to tight, tight, tight Bottega Veneta leather pants , Chalamet’s red carpet looks have been surprisingly sleek as of late. 

As one of Hollywood’s It Guys, Chalamet can rightly be considered the canary in the coal mine for looser trouser silhouettes. He’s worn wide-legged pants both on and off the red carpet in the past, too, making these recent superslim looks a stark change from even his normal straight-leg pants.

But it's true: recent months have seen Chalamet in nothing but pants that range from slim to straight-up tight. Sure, they ain't skinny jeans in that they aren't all made of denim, but it's all of a piece. And he's worn those too, y'know.

Chalamet usually looks cool and fashion-forward on the red carpet, but he does often tailor his red carpet looks closer to the vibe of whatever movie he’s promoting. See his laffy taffy lavender suit for Wonka last year, for example. 

Are the tight leather pants, turtlenecks, and ruffled sweaters a Dune thing? Or has he started to trade his wide-legged pants for slimmer sets for good?

This is what always happens. Just when a trend peaks into the mainstream and is officially “back,” as happened with wide-legged pants and jeans over the past few fashion seasons, someone decides that we are collectively moving on.

And, apparently, that person is little Timmy Chalamet.

