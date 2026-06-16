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Empty Behavior’s ASICS Ballet Wrestling Sneaker Is a Crazy-Cute Crossover

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Empty Behavior has turned a super-flat ASICS wrestling shoe into a...cutesy ballerina sneaker? Precisely.

The newbie ASICS Hypersync is right at the center of the latest collaboration. It debuted earlier this spring, landing as the ASICS' newest super-flat model inspired by archival wrestling shoes and track runners.

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It's certainly a surprise coming from a chunky dad shoe pioneer. At the same time, flat shoes still reign supreme on the market.

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Hey, if you can't beat them, then join them and out-flat them. Or however that saying goes.

Anywho, Empty Behavior knows its way around freaky hybrid steppers. It's the brand's specialty, having designed pointed-toe sneaker-heels and even surprisingly chic boxing boots. So, a ballet-coded "barefoot" ASICS sneaker makes perfect sense.

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As far as construction goes, the collaborative Hypersync sneaker features floral mesh and classic leather, as well as ruffles and silky quilted tongues. And it comes in two stylish colorways, black and silver.

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This would be the Empty Behavior's second linkup with ASICS. The two connected back in 2024, releasing an ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 that was anything but basic. The footwear brand essentially transformed the dad shoe model into a silver-coated work of art (still wearable, though).

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Now, the two minds have created a weirdly cute "barefoot" ballet sneaker for the summer.

Speaking of which, the Empty Behavior x ASICS Hypersync sneaker is scheduled to drop on July 2 on ASICS' website and at select retailers.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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