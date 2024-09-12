Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS & EMPTY BEHAVIOR's Sneakers Belong in an Art Museum

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1, once a state-of-the-art running shoe, has lost much of its high-speed functionality in the name of art. 

In collaboration with experimental sneaker brand EMPTY BEHAVIOR, the shoe has become a solid silver object that’s more art than sneaker (it’s even been put on a plinth!) but don’t worry, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 by EMPTY BEHAVIOR is wearable.

The sporty sneaker with a distinctive twisted front panel, recently resurrected from ASICS’ archives as a lifestyle shoe, has been customized by EMPTY BEHAVIOR through liquid silver. Lots of liquid silver. 

Each shoe has been covered with liquidized silver and left to dry, unevenly covering the shoe in its shiny goodness. And it doesn’t stop there, the shoe box these sneakers come in has the same silver treatment. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Similar to Carol Christian Poell’s drip shoes, where rubber creates long, stalactite-esque forms on the bottom of the shoes, the liquid silver can be seen forming bubbles and small spikes on the bottoms of the shoes. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Reportedly limited to only 50 pairs, the sneakers will be released on September 28 in China via POIZON, an online fashion marketplace. You’ll have to be quick to get a pair of these super-limited sneakers. 

Blurring the lines between sneakers and art isn’t new territory for ASICS. The Japanese sportswear giant released a similar handmade custom sneaker project with AIREI last month, also limited to only 50 pairs, and let GALLERY DEPT. use its sneakers as a blank canvas

Sneakers are made to be worn and sold on shop shelves, however, some of ASICS' recent sneakers belong in art museums.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
  ASICS & EMPTY BEHAVIOR's Sneakers Belong in an Art Museum
