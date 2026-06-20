Vans Already Battered Its Original Skate Shoe So You Don’t Have To

Clearly, Vans knows everybody loves a good trinket. A keepsake, a badge of honor, call it what you want, it’s exactly the energy behind their new Souvenir model.

The Old Skool 36 Souvenir is back, now with more colorways in the mix and, crucially, a pin for everyone.

Hot on the heels of those recently sold-out brown and burgundy Souvenirs, this release keeps the momentum rolling straight through summer. After all, what’s summer without a souvenir (or six) for your feet?

This Old Skool is anything but basic: spray-painted uppers, leather overlays, a wild tweed Sidestripe, and a handful of removable Vans pins thrown in just because.

Vans 1 / 4

Vans has been on a hot streak with their out-there releases lately, think paint-splattered pairs and that Travis Barker madness. No matter how wild they get, the DNA’s always unmistakable. Gotta give them credit for keeping it weird and still keeping it real.

The result? A classic that always finds a new way to stand out, one souvenir at a time. With four new colorways dropping periodically over the summer, there’ll never be room for boredom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Oatmeal Beige colorway is set to release for $125 on Vans’ website July 23.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.