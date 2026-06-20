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Vans Already Battered Its Original Skate Shoe So You Don’t Have To

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
Vans
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Clearly, Vans knows everybody loves a good trinket. A keepsake, a badge of honor, call it what you want, it’s exactly the energy behind their new Souvenir model. 

The Old Skool 36 Souvenir is back, now with more colorways in the mix and, crucially, a pin for everyone.

shop vans old skool 36

Hot on the heels of those recently sold-out brown and burgundy Souvenirs, this release keeps the momentum rolling straight through summer. After all, what’s summer without a souvenir (or six) for your feet?

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This Old Skool is anything but basic: spray-painted uppers, leather overlays, a wild tweed Sidestripe, and a handful of removable Vans pins thrown in just because. 

Vans
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Vans has been on a hot streak with their out-there releases lately, think paint-splattered pairs and that Travis Barker madness. No matter how wild they get, the DNA’s always unmistakable. Gotta give them credit for keeping it weird and still keeping it real.

The result? A classic that always finds a new way to stand out, one souvenir at a time. With four new colorways dropping periodically over the summer, there’ll never be room for boredom.

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The Oatmeal Beige colorway is set to release for $125 on Vans’ website July 23. 

shop vans

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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