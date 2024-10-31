Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Engineered Garments Unpumped Reebok's Nuttiest Running Shoe

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Engineered Garments and Reebok have maintained a relatively classic approach in their collaborations over the years, focusing primarily on heritage Reebok sneakers. The Engineered Garments x Reebok LTD Instapump Fury shoe is only a slight change of pace.

Reebok's Instapump Fury sneaker is relatively obscure in the West but is a veritable streetwear icon in Japan, where the quirky pumped-up runner maintains cult status.

Well aware of its ageless appeal, Engineered Garments founder Daiki Suzuki has partnered with Reebok LTD on a super slick iteration of the Instapump Fury revealed in the EG Spring/Summer 2025 lookbook.

There they are, casually worn by a model dressed in classic EG fare: longline base layer, statement vest.

And the EG x Reebok LTD Instapump Fury is so perfectly blended into the look that it's almost tough to notice on its own.

But it's a real looker when you do give it a glimpse: A tasteful minimalist revision of the classic '90s sneaker, EG stripped back any extraneous detailing from the Instapump Fury, leaving a smartly simple suede upper in tonal brown, as quietly wearable as any of EG's signature jackets and a strong showing for one of Reebok's strongest silhouetttes.

One big thing is missing, though: The Pump button that gives the Instapump Fury its name. But, in its place is a surprisingly suave sneaker.

Is it a bridge too far for Pump purists? Save the debate for when the latest from Engineered Garments and Reebok launches a little after the SS25 collection begins hitting stores in early 2025.

