Engineered Garments Unpumped Reebok's Nuttiest Running Shoe

Engineered Garments and Reebok have maintained a relatively classic approach in their collaborations over the years, focusing primarily on heritage Reebok sneakers. The Engineered Garments x Reebok LTD Instapump Fury shoe is only a slight change of pace.

Reebok's Instapump Fury sneaker is relatively obscure in the West but is a veritable streetwear icon in Japan, where the quirky pumped-up runner maintains cult status.

Well aware of its ageless appeal, Engineered Garments founder Daiki Suzuki has partnered with Reebok LTD on a super slick iteration of the Instapump Fury revealed in the EG Spring/Summer 2025 lookbook.

There they are, casually worn by a model dressed in classic EG fare: longline base layer, statement vest.

Engineered Garments

And the EG x Reebok LTD Instapump Fury is so perfectly blended into the look that it's almost tough to notice on its own.

But it's a real looker when you do give it a glimpse: A tasteful minimalist revision of the classic '90s sneaker, EG stripped back any extraneous detailing from the Instapump Fury, leaving a smartly simple suede upper in tonal brown, as quietly wearable as any of EG's signature jackets and a strong showing for one of Reebok's strongest silhouetttes.

One big thing is missing, though: The Pump button that gives the Instapump Fury its name. But, in its place is a surprisingly suave sneaker.

Is it a bridge too far for Pump purists? Save the debate for when the latest from Engineered Garments and Reebok launches a little after the SS25 collection begins hitting stores in early 2025.