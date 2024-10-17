Everybody.World's First Perfume Is For, Well, Everybody

Everybody.World is venturing outside the realm of apparel and into the world of fragrance.

On Thursday, the eco-conscious fashion label introduced two fragrances — Desire Path and Normal Day — created in collaboration with UFO Parfums, an independent brand helmed by scent artist Maxwell Williams.

In addition to developing fragrances for brands and institutions (including Come Tees and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles), Williams also offers their own in-house perfumes, often inspired by music — "Perfume, we've always said, is the arrangement of scent molecules and notes in the same way that music is the arrangement of waves and notes," UFO's website reads.

Williams' two Everybody.World fragrances are olfactive interpretations of the clothing brand's beloved basics. "Everybody.World has a gentleness to it — a softness, a feeling of comfort... I wanted to make very comfortable perfumes that are easy for anyone to wear," they tell Highsnobiety.

According to the nose, the perfumes are "two sides of the same coin — they are different but similar." Indeed, they represent something like yin and yang. Desire Path is a darker, duskier blend of florals, spices, and resins, and Normal Day is a fizzy, uplifting mix of orange blossom, sage, and osmanthus.

The fragrances mark Everybody.World's first olfactive collaboration, but the brand is no stranger to joint projects. The Los Angeles-based label has worked with a wide range of "contributors," from Jean Pigozzi to a chess player founders Iris Alonzo and Carolina Cresp met in the park.

Everybody.World has even crowdsourced its products — back in 2018, it put out a call for unisex shoe designs that culminated in the launch of the Untitled Shoe, a backless style created by California couple Essence and Jihaari. (They received 10 percent profit on every pair sold.)

For Williams, partnering with Everybody.World was a natural fit. They recall wearing a jumpsuit by the brand while working on one of their first major projects, a series of scents for weekly music festival Triforium Project. They also appreciate Everybody.World's dedication to creating responsibly — to craft its wares, the brand uses leftover materials from the yarn manufacturing process and works with local, family-owned factories.

Creating a similarly conscious fragrance was a welcome challenge for Williams. "There's a lot to consider when trying to imagine a perfume that makes as small a footprint as possible."

It took many months and mods (perfume-speak for different versions of a scent), but Williams eventually got there. "Everybody.World does collabs the right way. They honor art."