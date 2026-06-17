Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Tuna-Licious Old Skool Is Literally on a Roll

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 6

Sushi anyone? What about a Vans Old Skool sneaker? ¿Por qué no los dos? In collaboration with skateboard brand EVISEN, Vans is releasing a series of sushi-themed Old Skool sneakers, giving new meaning to the phrase, "on a roll."

The umami-forward sneaker wears a luxe red leather upper, channeling the cherry red richness of high-quality sushi-grade tuna.

shop vans here

The white Jazz Stripe and outsole represent the short-grain sumeshi rice, and the green sole effectively serves as the seaweed. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vans really thought of everything. Well, except the wasabi.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've known for a while that Vans has taste, but this is on a whole new level.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Old Skool has been quite the muse for Vans as of late. If there is a referential sneaker moment to be had, the Old Skool will be involved in some capacity.

Just take a look at the various Chanel-inspired Old Skool sneakers out there, or big belt buckle prima donas — Vans' Old Skool sneaker is the hottest canvas out right now. And I mean that literally. Vans has also turned the Old Skool into wearable works of art.

Truly, the only thing hotter than an Old Skool sneaker right now is the wasabi it's missing.

shop vans here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Most Artistic Sneaker Takes It to the Paint
  • You Should Take Vans' New Portrait Slip-on at Face Value
  • Travis Barker’s Skate Shoe With Vans Is All Scuffs, No Apologies
  • One Good Pair of Neutral Canvas Sneakers
  • Vans' Best Chanel-Inspired Skate Shoe Joins the Dark Side
What To Read Next
  • This Isn't a Fashion Show, It's Five Years of Sunbleached Clothes (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans' Tuna-Licious Old Skool Is Literally on a Roll
  • Even Off-White's "Days Off" Are Beautiful
  • Pitch to Pub World Cup Fits Worth Celebrating
  • New Balance's Retro PB&J Sneaker Is a Yummy Basket Case
  • Summer Belongs to ASICS’ Cleanest Dad Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now