Vans' Tuna-Licious Old Skool Is Literally on a Roll

Sushi anyone? What about a Vans Old Skool sneaker? ¿Por qué no los dos? In collaboration with skateboard brand EVISEN, Vans is releasing a series of sushi-themed Old Skool sneakers, giving new meaning to the phrase, "on a roll."

The umami-forward sneaker wears a luxe red leather upper, channeling the cherry red richness of high-quality sushi-grade tuna.

The white Jazz Stripe and outsole represent the short-grain sumeshi rice, and the green sole effectively serves as the seaweed.

Vans really thought of everything. Well, except the wasabi.

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We've known for a while that Vans has taste, but this is on a whole new level.

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The Old Skool has been quite the muse for Vans as of late. If there is a referential sneaker moment to be had, the Old Skool will be involved in some capacity.

Just take a look at the various Chanel-inspired Old Skool sneakers out there, or big belt buckle prima donas — Vans' Old Skool sneaker is the hottest canvas out right now. And I mean that literally. Vans has also turned the Old Skool into wearable works of art.

Truly, the only thing hotter than an Old Skool sneaker right now is the wasabi it's missing.

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