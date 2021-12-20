EVISU Celebrates The Year of the Tiger With a Limited-Edition Collection

EVISU has spent the past year celebrating its 30th birthday in style, culminating with an exclusive, collectible collection in celebration of The Year of the Tiger.

For the last three decades, EVISU has enjoyed a time as one of the global faces and leaders of denim. With the Gen-Z-led revival of Y2K trends taking the fashion industry by storm – Ed Hardy walked so Versace x Fendi could fly – the brand's iconic handpainted "seagull" motif is enjoying a glorious return to the mainstream.

Though the name may not instantly ring a bell, you'll find the logo just as recognizable as others in the denim hall of fame next to Levi's red tabs, True Religion's horseshoe, and Nudie's wavy stitch.

EVISU's rise back to the limelight has been thanks in part to its collaborative collections alongside Palace. Each of the two collections served as a celebration of the brand's cross-cultural legacy throughout the 90s and early 2000s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In what has become a tradition for the brand, the new Lunar New Year, The Year of the Tiger, gives rise to an exclusively designed and uniquely collectible collection of denim.

The zodiac-inspired capsule builds on the theme of last year's Ox-themed collection, pairing a regular fit denim jacket and 2017 fit denim jeans with bold embroidered designs.

Each piece is one of 400 for the jacket and 500 for the jeans, with golden numbered patches appearing on each product.

The limited-edition EVISU "Year of the Tiger" capsule collection is available to shop online now.