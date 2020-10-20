Get 80% off Alyx, ACW, Off-White™ and More at Farfetch

While we may have hit the time when most sales have died out, there's no need to despair if you haven’t found time to dive into the discounts just yet. Farfetch’s sale is one that's still going, meaning that there's no excuse to take a few minutes browsing some of the best offers we’ve seen in a long time.

Within a matter of seconds, you can be shopping labels like ROA, Salomon, C.P. Company, and many, many more with up to 80 percent discount. So whether you’re supplementing your fall staples with a few stand-out specials or simply looking to build a foundation of covetable pieces for the transition into winter, there really is no better place to start than Farfetch right now.

The details

What: Up to 80 percent discount When: For a limited time Code: No code, just shop the sale here

