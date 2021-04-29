Fashion Baby Could Be Your New Favorite Conscious Sneaker Brand

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

To break into the world of luxury sneakers in 2021 is no easy feat. It feels as though every niche must already be taken up, so gaining traction on a new label relies on original design, a strong concept, and high-quality craftsmanship. Heard of Fashion Baby? It’s the brand that just broke confidently into the world of luxury sneakers and you can shop it at 24S now.

Headed up by designer Lucas Portman, Fashion Baby is a way to “bring a little nature back into the city”. Portman grew up in the countryside before moving to Paris with his family, and Fashion Baby is the physical embodiment of his mixed background. Bold design inspired by wild, rural landscapes is realized using a selection of Italian vegan leather and organic cotton, epitomizing Portman’s view that green products are the new luxury.

Fashion Baby’s sneakers are exclusive to 24S — Paris' favorite luxury e-tailer — and land in three bold colorways. The upper feels athletic with several distinct panels, but its luxury vegan suede build gives it a luxury finish. Detailing is kept to a minimum with a 24S embossment to the heel tab as a sign of exclusivity while an understated sole unit rounds out the silhouette in sophisticated, versatile style.

Shop all three colorways of the Fashion Baby sneaker below.

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.