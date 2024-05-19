What’s That Smell? Family Bonding, Fendi’s Way

Fendi's idea of family bonding is a bit more luxurious than your typical movie night or picnic. Members of the legendary fashion family (plus Kim Jones) have joined forces on a seven-scent perfume collection inspired by each of their personalties and fondest memories.

Silvia Venturini Fendi — the house's third-generation matriarch and the artistic director of its menswear division — is embodied in Perché No, a mix of pink pepper, sandalwood, and incense meant to evoke a "white sheet drying in the sun," per a press release.

Delfina Delettrez Fendi, Silvia's daughter, translated her childhood memories of Morocco to Sempre Mio, a fresh, citrusy scent starring orange blossom from Marrakech.

Leonetta Luciano Fendi, on the other hand, was inspired by Ponza, an island between Rome and Naples where the family typically spends their summers. The result is Ciao Amore, a blend of fig and tonka bean that reflects the sensuality of the Mediterranean.

Anna Fendi, Adele Casagrande Fendi, and the twins Tazio and Dardo Vascellari Delettrez Fendi get their own fragrances too — as does Fendi's womenswear director Kim Jones, who may not share the Fendi bloodline but is a member of the family all the same.

Jones' scent, Prima Terra, draws from the landscape of Southern and Eastern Africa, where he spent much of his childhood (his father was a hydrologist whose work brought the family to places like Ecuador, Botswana, and the Caribbean).

The collection, which releases online and in-store on June 20, also includes fragrance accessories like leather perfume holders and travel cases. There are even miniature bottles that fit into tiny, Fendi-branded "fragrance keychains" for on-the-go reapplication.

As the saying goes: the family that smells together, stays together!