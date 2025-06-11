Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage

Written by Tom Barker

Nike’s latest football-inspired casual shoe honors a moment of rage that every gamer is well-acquainted with. 

“Your opponent has forfeited the match…” When you see this message pop up during a game of EA Sports FC (previously known as FIFA), it means you’ve angered your opponent to the point of quitting. It is, for many players of the football-themed video game, the ultimate way to win.

Nicknamed the Total 90 III “Rage Quit,” Nike's gaming-themed sneakers celebrate this moment.

Dressed in black with grass green paneling, the slim-shaped shoe includes the aforementioned rage quit message on its insole.

Expected to release later this summer, early leaks of the shoe suggest it isn’t an official collaboration with EA Sports FC (despite the two having collaborated previously). 

The "rage quit" shoes follow hot on the heels of a gaming-themed Air Max 1. Similarly, that Nike model had a detectable Donkey Kong theme without being a collaboration with the classic Nintendo game. 

Nike is taking a moment to honor gaming culture with this new batch of sneakers. Both the good parts and those filled with rage.

Tom Barker
Style Editor
