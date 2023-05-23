Sign up to never miss a drop
Footpatrol's adidas Originals Campus 80s Is All About the Details

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
Where the US has stores like UNION that have built close relationships with top-flight brands, namely Nike, to build strong footing in the sneaker industry, the UK has institutions like size? and Footpatrol that have been center points of the culture.

Thanks to their relationships, bolstered by sneakerheads and shoppers, such brands have amassed a catalog of releases that have retained desirability and respect over the years. Serving as a testament to its history within the UK's sneaker culture landscape, Footpatrol tees up the arrival of a new adidas Originals Campus 80s.

Through its two decades of operation, Footpatrol has kept a heavy rotation of beloved bangers within its walls. When it first tapped into the world of adidas in 2005, it wouldn't be long until the Campus arrived at its door.

Thanks to the success of their initial outing, adidas and Footpatrol would continue to work closely over the proceeding years, delivering a slick arsenal of Campus sneakers, allowing devoted fans to amass a strong collection of team-ups.

Fast forward to 2023, and the pair once again step into the arena of collaboration, looking back at their previous efforts to deliver what some have already started calling one of the best Campus 80s ever.

Heavy on detail, this pair pulls inspiration from the duo's 2007 and 2011 collabs, resulting in a dual-layered tongue that features alternate colors on each foot, pigskin suede, hairy suede, and pony hair.

The heavily textured pair is one of the most detailed palettes the Campus 80s has ever received, ensuring that this will be a pair that flies when it arrives online on May 27.

