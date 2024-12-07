Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bad Bunny's Wild adidas Sneaker Is a Crazy Mashup of Running Classics

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After cooking up Gazelles with soccer's GOAT player Messi, Bad Bunny and adidas are back running things with, well, a new running shoe collaboration.

Bad Bunny's latest adidas sneaker is an Adizero SL 72 model, and it certainly lives up to its name. The collaboration is a genuine mashup of adidas' two stylish running classics, the SL 72 and Adizero series.

At the core of Bad Bunny's new adidas sneaker is the SL 72. The trendy model literally looks like it's trapped inside the meshy Adizero model and finally breaking free. Of course, Bad Bunny's sneaker includes the famous Adizero sole technology, promising the lightest, comfiest, and fastest ride.

There's been running-style versions of the SL 72 before, but nothing quite like Bad Bunny's spin, which also advances the stylish running shoe craze.

It's worth mentioning that some of Bad Bunny and adidas' previous sneaker team-ups recently went on sale, suggesting a new era of the partnership is among us. Particularly an era that includes a lot more clever designs.

Bad Bunny's latest adidas models have included interesting takes on the Gazelles designed with intentionally misplaced details and adidas Taekwondo sneakers that have gone "ballerina" steppers.

Now, Bad Bunny has an Adizero SL 72 marrying adidas' most iconic runners.

First seen on Olympian and adidas guy Noah Lyles, the Bad Bunny x adidas Adizero SL 72 sneaker is finally ready to launch this December. There's no hard release date just yet, but expect the pairs to release in three bold colorways for the debut.

Morgan Smith
