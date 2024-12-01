The Best Time to Catch the adidas Samba? With Its Tongue Out

adidas Sambas are interesting again? Bite your (long) tongue!

The Sambas, which became wildly popular a few years ago, have slowly been replaced by other adidas flat-soled shoes. Models like the Gazelles and Handball Spezials quietly crept into the spotlight, pushing the Samba out over time.

But Sambas still find ways to stay relevant. Now, adidas is giving the shoe a fresh new colorway and the OG extended tongue for a little extra drama.

The adidas Samba Long Tongue sneaker is covered in Aurora Ink with pops of white and gold. The navy blue leather shoe is grounded with a gum sole. Kind of similar approach to the now sold out Wales Bonner x adidas Samba in blue crocodile, if you had your heart set on those.

adidas

Though the extended tongue takes the Samba over the top of cool factor, not many of the models get this treatment. Even fewer adidas collaborations have the long tongue.

But the ones who did made it count. Who could forget size?'s LT Handball Spezial, or Wales Bonner's metallic take on the Samba LT?

The adidas Samba LT sneakers in Aurora Ink will be available at adidas starting December 6.