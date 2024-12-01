Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Best Time to Catch the adidas Samba? With Its Tongue Out

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

adidas Sambas are interesting again? Bite your (long) tongue!

The Sambas, which became wildly popular a few years ago, have slowly been replaced by other adidas flat-soled shoes. Models like the Gazelles and Handball Spezials quietly crept into the spotlight, pushing the Samba out over time.

Shop adidas LT

But Sambas still find ways to stay relevant. Now, adidas is giving the shoe a fresh new colorway and the OG extended tongue for a little extra drama.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas Samba Long Tongue sneaker is covered in Aurora Ink with pops of white and gold. The navy blue leather shoe is grounded with a gum sole. Kind of similar approach to the now sold out Wales Bonner x adidas Samba in blue crocodile, if you had your heart set on those.

Though the extended tongue takes the Samba over the top of cool factor, not many of the models get this treatment. Even fewer adidas collaborations have the long tongue.

But the ones who did made it count. Who could forget size?'s LT Handball Spezial, or Wales Bonner's metallic take on the Samba LT?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The adidas Samba LT sneakers in Aurora Ink will be available at adidas starting December 6.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now