Drake Flexes Frank Ocean's $2m Diamond Homer Chain

Another day, another Drake flex. Mr. Champagne Papi posted up courtside at the Lakers and Raptors game on March 18, with diamonds dancing on him (literally).

But they weren't just any diamonds. They were $1.89 million stones from Frank Ocean.

Specifically, Drake wore the "Sphere Legs High Jewelry Necklace" and "Sphere Legs High Jewelry Bracelet" from Frank Ocean's Homer label, the musician's non-music-related luxury venture launched in 2021.

Dripped out in diamonds matched with 18K white gold, Drake's pendant chain was the real courtside star, weighing 127.5 carats and retailing for a whopping $1,898,000.

According to Homer's product description, he also scored some free express shipping, quickly receiving the million-dollar diamond chain for his courtside appearance.

Don't you love when you spend a million and get free shipping?

Then again, are we actually surprised that Drake dropped $1.9 million on Frank Ocean's chain?

We're talking about the same Drake who bet $1.3 million on the 2021 Super Bowl (and won) and flexed a $2.2 million Richard Millie watch. Ballin' big is never not an option for the Certified Lover Boy.

Though Drake got booed at the 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw Festival by Frank Ocean fans, the rapper still showed love to the Homer founder by copping from his brand — talk about a pure moment of the homies supporting the homies.

But, we also have to thank Drake for getting Frank Ocean out of hiding (only for a brief moment, though).

Frank Ocean, who hasn't posted to his IG feed since December 2021, posted to his Instagram story on March 18, sharing a meme-worthy reaction pic of Drake at the Lakers vs. Raptors game wearing the Homer necklace.

If Drake's splurge can get Frank Ocean to post, maybe we'll finally get the long-awaited Drake x Frank Ocean music collab. Maybe? No? Well, with Drake's luck lately, anything is possible.