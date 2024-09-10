Pharrell's New Tiffany Jewelry Is His Dream Come True (EXCLUSIVE)

Pharrell has done it all. He's a chart-topping musician, leader of Louis Vuitton, and his life story is being told in LEGO bricks. But his second Tiffany Titan jewelry collection, as innocuous as it might seem, is a personal landmark.

Though Tiffany Titan is itself a pretty huge Pharrell highlight, being his signature Tiffany jewelry line and all, this new offering manifests a dream that even the always-on Pharrell has yet to fulfill... until now.

“I’ve always been intrigued by and wanted to work with pearls," Pharrell tells Highsnobiety. "They’re timeless and classic, and just have that natural elegance. The craftsmanship around these new pieces is remarkable, and Tiffany & Co. really excelled here.”

Yes, though Pharrell has bent so much of phashion to his will, kicking down so many doors with his Louis Vuitton Timbs, he has never created jewelry with pearls.

Sure, he's worn Tiffany pearls — as eyewear even! — and utilized faux baubles in his momentous Chanel collaboration, only the latest iteration of Tiffany Titan has granted Pharrell the opportunity to turn pearls into precious wearables. Dreams do come true!

Here, freshwater pearls are incorporated into Pharrell's Tiffany Titan motifs, studding various accessories like a bracelet laden with over two carats of diamonds and 18k gold rondelle spikes.

As outré as it sounds, this is Tiffany we're talking about. The entire outing is pure class, albeit zhuzhed up with Pharrell's penchant for play.

Plus, the pearls fit in with the nautical inspirations inherent to Pharrell's Tiffany Titan collection, equally inspired by mythical figures like Poseidon and Atlantis (which was also the name of Pharrell's childhood apartment complex).

But, also, Pearls really are fresh(water) territory for Pharrell. Recall that his own jewelry collection, partially sold in 2022 by his own auction house, entirely comprised diamond and gemstone finery, no pearls to be seen.

Meanwhile, pearls are a certified Tiffany classic, so much so that US President Abraham Lincoln was buying Tiffany pearls back in 1862. From Honest Abe to Skateboard P — only Tiffany.