Are Futura's Dunks the Best of 2024?

2023 teased sneakerheads with tastes of Futura's Futura Laboratories x Nike SB Dunk Low sneaker, while 2024 promises the shoe's highly-anticipated release. In between, leakers are keeping fans afloat with photo sets of the shoe's details, which are, admittedly, pretty nice.

In the newest up-close and personal looks, Futura's SB Dunk looks as crisp as ever. The sneaker's colorful woven upper presents a combination of solid off-white panels plus Futura's unmistakable artwork, as seen on his previous Nike collabs.

The graffiti artist's design really set the tone for the Dunk, with its various blue shades informing the accenting colors. Indeed, the sneaker's two-toned laces, lining, and collaborative tongue tag are realized with different blue shades (like those in the artwork).

Nike's famous Swoosh gets a dose of teal suede, breaking up the woven vibes with some subtle smoothness. At the same time, Futura Laboratories and Nike branding moments are plentiful, signing off the Futura Dunk as a collaborative effort.

After looking at these new photos, I kind of understand why sneakerheads are going crazy Futura's Dunks: they're pretty solid. Futura's colorful spin on the shoe sort of reminds me of BornxRaised's Dunks, coming off as another good sneaker with the blues.

But is Futura's Nike SB Dunk the SB of 2024? It's hard to tell since we're only two months into the new year. However, Futura's Dunk has a few sneakerheads putting in their votes early.

"For me personally, these could be it," one Instagram user commented. Another credited the shoe as "Best SB of the year so far."

For the sneakerheads wondering, Futura's Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are expected to drop sometime in 2024. The vibrant shoes carries no official release date yet. But it's worth pointing out that one sneaker page claims to have scored the pairs three months early.

If my math is correct, that puts Futura's Dunk release at — counts on fingers — May. Potentially.