Giving Regular Watches the Finger

The G-SHOCK Nano DWN-5600 is a tiny ring-sized version of the brand’s famously sturdy watch. It's a hilariously small timepiece designed not for the wrist but for the phalanges found below.

Think: Honey, I Shrunk the G-SHOCK.

A follow-up to last year’s CRW-001, Casio miniaturized every component from the battery to the circuit board to fit a fully functional timepiece smaller than a watch crown. It still tells time, still looks tough, and still feels like a G-SHOCK.

The Nano arrives in black, deep red, and bright yellow, each color matching its full-sized counterpart. So yes, matching your G-SHOCK watch to your G-SHOCK ring is officially a thing now.

G-shock 1 / 5

Ring watches aren’t new. They sit within a small family of timepieces, like watch pendants or embedded jewelry, that reimagine where a watch can live. Back in the 18th and 19th centuries, they were novelty flexes for artists and aristocrats.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tiny mechanical rings with enamel dials tucked into gold casings weren’t about telling time so much as proving you could afford one that barely did.

By the 1970s, brands like Jaeger-LeCoultre, Chopard, and Timex turned them into playful, pop-colored accessories.

Now they’re back, part of a larger wave of timepieces freeing themselves from the wrist and becoming more like jewelry or fashion pieces. Think Rihanna’s Jacob & Co on her ankle, Timothée Chalamet’s Cartier bolo tie, or Taylor Swift’s Lorraine Schwartz watch choker moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The DWN-5600 takes the ring watch out of Swiss ateliers and grounds it in one of Casio’s most utilitarian and nostalgic designs, now small enough to wear on your finger. The Casio finger watch drops in Japan on November 8 via G-Shock’s Website for ¥14,300 JPY (around $110 USD).

Watches don’t always have to be about wrist rolls or precision. They can simply be fun, expressive ways to play with time.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.